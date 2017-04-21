Alkermes (ALKS) To Host Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST) on Thursday, April 27, 2017, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2017 financial results. Management will also provide an update on the company.

The conference call will be webcast on the Investors section of Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com or may be accessed by dialing +1 888 424 8151 for U.S. callers and +1 847 585 4422 for international callers. The conference call ID number is 6037988.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, April 27, 2017, through 5:00 p.m. ET (10:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, May 4, 2017, and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes’ website or by dialing +1 888 843 7419 for U.S. callers and +1 630 652 3042 for international callers. The replay access code is 6037988.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.