Alkermes (ALKS) To Host Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes
plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30
p.m. BST) on Thursday, April 27, 2017, to discuss the company’s first
quarter 2017 financial results. Management will also provide an update
on the company.
The conference call will be webcast on the Investors section of
Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com
or may be accessed by dialing +1 888 424 8151 for U.S. callers and +1
847 585 4422 for international callers. The conference call ID number is
6037988.
A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET
(4:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, April 27, 2017, through 5:00 p.m. ET (10:00
p.m. BST) on Thursday, May 4, 2017, and may be accessed by visiting
Alkermes’ website or by dialing +1 888 843 7419 for U.S. callers and +1
630 652 3042 for international callers. The replay access code is
6037988.
About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company
developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous
system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product
portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for
chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and
multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has
an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing
facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in
Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website
at www.alkermes.com.
Alkermes plc
Jennifer Zibuda, +1 781-609-6129
Corporate
Communications