2 Biotech Players to Keep Your Eye On



4/21/2017 6:16:59 AM

With CytRx Corporation shares on the move and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc raring up for a strategically executed launch for its CIC drug Trulance, analysts see these players as ones to watch in the biotech sphere. H.C. Wainwright largely sees an upcoming rolling NDA for CytRX’s Soft Tissue Sarcoma cancer drug Aldox as an encouraging step forward while BTIG highlights “meaningful” sales potential for Trulance on back of discussions with management. Let’s dive in:

CytRX’s Favorable Risk/Reward

CytRx shares keep soaring, gaining another 11% today, after the drug maker reported that following its March meeting with the FDA, the Company’s goal is to submit a rolling NDA under section 505(b)(2) to the FDA for its lead candidate Aldox in 4Q17. But how long can CytRx shares keep this momentum going?

