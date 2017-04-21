Aurinia (AUPH) Releases Additional 48-Week Data From The AURA-LV Study During Late-Breaking Session At National Kidney Foundation 2017 Spring Clinical Meetings

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH / TSX:AUP) (“Aurinia” or the
“Company”) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
global immunology market, today announced additional 48-week results
from its global Phase IIb AURA-LV (AURA) study in lupus nephritis (LN)
during the National Kidney Foundation 2017 Spring Clinical Meetings in
Orlando, FL. In addition to the trial meeting its complete and partial
remission (“CR”/”PR”) endpoints at 48 weeks, all pre-specified secondary
endpoints that have been analyzed to date were also met at 48 weeks.
These pre-specified endpoints include: time to CR and PR (speed of
remission); reduction in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity
Index or SLEDAI score; and reduction in urine protein creatinine ratio
(UPCR) over the 48-week treatment period. The data were presented during
the late-breaking session by lead author Dr. Samir Parikh, a clinical
investigator for the study and Assistant Professor of Clinical
Nephrology at the Ohio State University.
Each arm of the study included the current standard of care of
mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) as background therapy and a forced steroid
taper. Both doses of voclosporin at 48 weeks demonstrated continued
improvement over the control group across multiple dimensions. Notably,
the voclosporin groups demonstrated statistically significantly improved
speed and rates of CR and PR. Of the patients that achieved CR at 24
weeks, in the low-dose voclosporin group, 100% remained in CR at 48
weeks, which demonstrates durability of clinical response. Proteinuria
levels and reduction in SLEDAI scores, which include non-renal measures
of lupus activity, also continued to significantly separate over time
versus the control group. Additional analyses are ongoing and will be
presented at future medical and scientific meetings.
No unexpected safety signals were observed and voclosporin was generally
well-tolerated, with the nature of adverse events consistent with what
is expected of patients suffering from highly active LN while undergoing
immunomodulation-based therapy. In the voclosporin arms, the renal
function as measured by eGFR was stable and not significantly different
from the control arm during the 48-week treatment period. Mean blood
pressure was also similar between all treatment groups.
“The most exciting aspect of this data is that voclosporin is the first
treatment candidate to successfully meet all of its clinical endpoints
in a global, prospective LN trial,” said Dr. Samir Parikh, a clinical
investigator for the study and Assistant Professor, Clinical Nephrology
at the Ohio State University. “Voclosporin, when added to standard of
care, achieved the highest complete remission rate of any global, active
LN trial, and this was accomplished with extremely low-dose steroid
exposure. The possibility of achieving a better clinical response while
avoiding the significant side effects associated with prolonged exposure
to high dose steroids has the potential to be a game-changer in the
management of LN."
“We are pleased by the recognition of the medical and scientific
communities of the AURA study results. Beyond the remission rates we’ve
shown with voclosporin, the significant improvement in SLEDAI scores
points towards a durable, immunological effect on a broad range of
clinically meaningful lupus outcomes,” said Neil Solomons, MD, Aurinia’s
Chief Medical Officer. “This data provides us with tremendous confidence
that we can execute a successful Phase III program and make a meaningful
impact on patients’ lives.”
The 24 and 48-week efficacy results are summarized below:
|
Endpoint
|
|
Treatment
|
|
24 weeks
|
|
P-value*
|
|
48 weeks
|
|
P-value*
|
|
Complete Remission (CR)
|
|
23.7mg VCS BID
|
|
33%
|
|
p=.045
|
|
49%
|
|
p<.001
|
|
|
39.5mg VCS BID
|
|
27%
|
|
p=.204
|
|
40%
|
|
p=.026
|
|
|
Control Arm
|
|
19%
|
|
NA
|
|
24%
|
|
NA
|
|
Partial Remission (PR)
|
|
23.7mg VCS BID
|
|
70%
|
|
p=.007
|
|
69%
|
|
p=.007
|
|
|
39.5mg VCS BID
|
|
66%
|
|
p=.024
|
|
72%
|
|
p=.002
|
|
|
Control Arm
|
|
49%
|
|
NA
|
|
48%
|
|
NA
|
|
Time to CR (TTCR) [median]
|
|
23.7mg VCS BID
|
|
19.7 weeks
|
|
p<.001
|
|
19.7 weeks
|
|
p<.001
|
|
|
39.5mg VCS BID
|
|
23.4 weeks
|
|
p=.001
|
|
23.4 weeks
|
|
p<.001
|
|
|
Control Arm
|
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
|
NA
|
|
Time to PR (TTPR) [median]
|
|
23.7mg VCS BID
|
|
4.1 weeks
|
|
p=.002
|
|
4.3 weeks
|
|
p=.005
|
|
|
39.5mg VCS BID
|
|
4.4 weeks
|
|
P=.003
|
|
4.4 weeks
|
|
p=.002
|
|
|
Control Arm
|
|
6.6 weeks
|
|
NA
|
|
6.6 weeks
|
|
NA
|
|
SLEDAI Reduction (non-renal lupus)
|
|
23.7mg VCS BID
|
|
-6.3
|
|
p=.003
|
|
-7.9
|
|
p<.001
|
|
|
39.5mg VCS BID
|
|
-7.1
|
|
p=.003
|
|
-8.3
|
|
p<.001
|
|
|
Control Arm
|
|
-4.5
|
|
NA
|
|
-5.3
|
|
NA
|
|
Reduction in UPCR
|
|
23.7mg VCS BID
|
|
-3.769 mg/mg
|
|
p<.001
|
|
-3.998 mg/mg
|
|
p<.001
|
|
|
39.5mg VCS BID
|
|
-2.792 mg/mg
|
|
p=.006
|
|
-2.993 mg/mg
|
|
p=.008
|
|
|
Control Arm
|
|
-2.216 mg/mg
|
|
NA
|
|
-2.384 mg/mg
|
|
NA
|
*All p-values are vs control
Webcast Details
Aurinia will host a webcast today, April 20,
2017 at 6:15pm Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast of the event, with
slides, will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s
website at http://ir.auriniapharma.com/ir-calendar.
About Voclosporin
Voclosporin, an investigational
drug, is a novel and potentially best-in-class calcineurin inhibitor
(“CNI”) with clinical data in over 2,200 patients across indications.
Voclosporin is an immunosuppressant, with a synergistic and dual
mechanism of action that has the potential to improve near- and
long-term outcomes in LN when added to standard of care (MMF). By
inhibiting calcineurin, voclosporin blocks IL-2 expression and T-cell
mediated immune responses. It is made by a modification of a single
amino acid of the cyclosporine molecule which has shown a more
predictable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic relationship, an
increase in potency, an altered metabolic profile, and potential for
flat dosing. The Company anticipates that upon regulatory approval,
patent protection for voclosporin will be extended in the United States
and certain other major markets, including Europe and Japan, until at
least October 2027 under the Hatch-Waxman Act and comparable laws in
other countries.
About Lupus Nephritis (LN)
LN in an inflammation of
the kidney caused by Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (“SLE”) and represents
a serious progression of SLE. SLE is a chronic, complex and often
disabling disorder and affects more than 500,000 people in the United
States (mostly women). The disease is highly heterogeneous, affecting a
wide range of organs & tissue systems. It is estimated that as many as
60% of all SLE patients have clinical LN requiring treatment. Unlike
SLE, LN has straightforward disease outcomes where an early response
correlates with long-term outcomes, measured by proteinuria. In patients
with LN, renal damage results in proteinuria and/or hematuria and a
decrease in renal function as evidenced by reduced estimated glomerular
filtration rate (eGFR), and increased serum creatinine levels. LN is
debilitating and costly and if poorly controlled, LN can lead to
permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney, resulting in
end-stage renal disease (ESRD), thus making LN a serious and potentially
life-threatening condition.
About Aurinia
Aurinia is a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from
serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is
currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the
treatment of LN. The company is headquartered in Victoria, BC and
focuses its development efforts globally. www.auriniapharma.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release
contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to
Aurinia’s ability to execute a successful Phase III program and
voclosporin potentially shifting the treatment paradigm for LN,
Aurinia's analysis, assessment and conclusions of the results of the
AURA-LV clinical study. It is possible that such results or conclusions
may change based on further analyses of these data. Words such as
"plans," "intends," “may,” "will," "believe," and similar expressions
are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are based upon Aurinia’s current
expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties. Aurinia’s actual results and the timing of events could
differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking
statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include,
without limitation, the risk that Aurinia’s analyses, assessment and
conclusions of the results of the AURA-LV clinical study set forth in
this release may change based on further analyses of such data, and the
risk that Aurinia’s clinical studies for voclosporin may not lead to
regulatory approval. These and other risk factors are discussed under
"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Aurinia’s Annual Information Form for
the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with Canadian securities
authorities and available at www.sedar.com
and on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and
available at www.sec.gov,
each as updated by subsequent filings, including filings on Form 6-K.
Aurinia expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein to reflect any change in Aurinia's expectations with
regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statements are based, except as required by law.