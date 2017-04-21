GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Achieves CE Mark For Its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panel

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the fifth paragraph, first sentence, the year should read 2017
(instead of 2016).
The corrected release reads:
GENMARK ACHIEVES CE MARK FOR ITS EPLEX® BLOOD CULTURE IDENTIFICATION
FUNGAL PATHOGEN PANEL
Reports Positive Preliminary First Quarter Revenues of $12.5 Million
up 13% Versus Prior Year
Over 70 ePlex Customer Agreements Totaling More than 100 Analyzers in
Place at the End of First Quarter
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:GNMK), a leading provider of
automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today
announced it has achieved CE Mark under the European In-Vitro Diagnostic
Devices Directive (98/79/EC) for its ePlex Blood Culture Identification
Fungal Pathogen (BCID-FP) Panel. BCID-FP is the first panel in the
GenMark Sepsis Solution, which will also include BCID Gram-Positive and
Gram-Negative panels.
“We are very pleased to bring the first of our three blood culture
identification panels to the European market. Rapid diagnosis of blood
stream infections can have significant impact on improving patient
outcomes and reducing cost of therapy. GenMark’s approach will enable
this by providing the broadest pathogen inclusivity and drug resistance
markers of any multiplex molecular solution on the market today,” said Hany
Massarany, President and Chief Executive Officer of GenMark.
“Fungal blood stream infections are some of the most critical conditions
we face in the clinical laboratory and diagnosing them quickly and
accurately has a significant positive impact on patient outcomes. The
ePlex Fungal Pathogen Panel brings rapid and essential information
regarding fungemia and its ease of use allows a perfect integration in
the routine workflow,” stated Dr. Danièle Maubon, MD, PhD, of Grenoble
Alpes University Hospital.
Information on the GenMark Sepsis Solution will be highlighted at the
27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases
Meeting (ECCMID) in Vienna, Austria, from April 22-25, 2017, during
conference poster sessions and a private customer symposium.
The company also reported preliminary first quarter 2017 revenue of
$12.5 million, an increase of 13% over the prior year period. In
addition, the company announced that during the quarter, it added more
than 15 customer agreements. “First quarter revenue was in line with our
expectations and we continue to be very pleased with the increasing
customer interest in our ePlex sample-to-answer system, particularly
following our submissions to FDA last quarter. We finished the first
quarter with over 70 agreements totaling more than 100 ePlex analyzers,
many of which have already been installed in end-user sites,” added
Massarany.
ABOUT GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) GenMark Diagnostics is a leading
provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance
patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total
cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark’s proprietary eSensor® detection
technology, GenMark’s eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to
support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with a compact,
easy-to-use workstation and self-contained, disposable test cartridges.
GenMark’s ePlex®: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to
optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious
disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and
gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding events,
trends and business prospects, which may affect our future operating
results and financial position. Such statements, including, but not
limited to, those regarding our future financial performance, the timely
commercialization and regulatory clearance of our ePlex system, and the
availability of future financing, are all subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position
to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to, our ability to successfully commercialize our ePlex
system and its related test menu in a timely manner, constraints or
inefficiencies caused by unanticipated acceleration and deceleration of
customer demand, our ability to successfully expand sales of our product
offerings outside the United States, and third-party payor reimbursement
to our customers, as well as other risks and uncertainties described
under the “Risk Factors” in our public filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. We assume no responsibility to update or revise any
forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances
after the date they are made.
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.
Hany Massarany, 760-448-4325
President/Chief
Executive Officer