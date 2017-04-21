Elanix (ELN) Signs Agreement With Apraxon To Establish European Logistics Center

NYON, Switzerland & POTSDAM, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elanix
Biotechnologies AG (FSE: ELN.F), a developer of tissue regeneration
products, announced today the signing of an agreement with Apraxon GmbH
to establish a logistics center in Hofbieber, near Frankfurt, Germany.
In anticipation of expanded commercialization activities for Elanix’s
topical women’s health cream, GYNrepair®, the European
logistics center will initially coordinate all storage and shipping of
the product. Of significant importance will also be Apraxon’s ability to
act as the logistical center for Elanix’s e-commerce platform, delivered
through its subsidiary, Repair-A, which will provide customers an easy
to use, secure and discreet ordering experience.
Furthermore Elanix continues to negotiate with potential distributors to
market more broadly its CFPC-Creams in Switzerland and Europe.
“Situated in central Germany, Apraxon is an ideal partner to support the
growth and expansion of Elanix as we enter the next phase in
commercialization of our topical bioactive creams outside of
Switzerland, particularly through our dedicated e-commerce platform.
With their extensive expertise in chronic wound and home care, Apraxon
brings much more than the logistics element to this agreement. We look
forward to exploring additional ways in which we can collaborate,”
stated Tomas Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies.
“Based on our expertise in all aspects of wound patient care, including
product development, registration, supply and commercialization, we know
Apraxon provides an experienced and like-minded strategic partner to
Elanix,” said Oliver Pokrzewinski, Managing Director of Apraxon.
Apraxon GmbH is part of a group of several companies with about
300 employees, which are managed by the brothers Mark and Oliver
Pokrzewinski. Apraxon was founded in 1994 and is a specialist in the
field of modern wound care. In addition, the company offers all types of
medical devices and various aids to ensure optimal patient care. The
basis for the company`s success is a high transparency, as well as the
close communication in a coordinated network of service providers and
doctors. Furthermore, Apraxon impresses with its extensive expertise in
the treatment of chronic wounds, as well as home and hospital care.
Apraxon already supplies more than 1,200 customers every month, and
employs staff all over Germany to take care of the patients. Customers
are supplied from the Hofbieber location throughout Germany.
Repair-A Ltd. is dedicated to the development and marketing of
progenitor cell based bioactive CFPC creams. Since its founding in 2007,
Repair-A has marketed two bioactive CFPC creams, based on animal
progenitor cell technology that originated from Professor Lee-Ann
Laurent Applegate`s research in Switzerland. Elanix Biotechnologies Ltd.
acquired Repair-A in September 2016 and is in the process of scaling up
marketing of the products and commercialization worldwide.
Elanix Biotechnologies Ltd. (Frankfurt: ELN.F) develops
and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care,
dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in
cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from
the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to
commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor
cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that
are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP
certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of
cells.
Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland with offices in Potsdam,
Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol
ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements:
This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements
concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain
risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual
results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company
to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such
statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these
statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.