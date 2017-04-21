Elanix (ELN) Signs Agreement With Apraxon To Establish European Logistics Center

NYON, Switzerland & POTSDAM, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FSE: ELN.F), a developer of tissue regeneration products, announced today the signing of an agreement with Apraxon GmbH to establish a logistics center in Hofbieber, near Frankfurt, Germany. In anticipation of expanded commercialization activities for Elanix’s topical women’s health cream, GYNrepair®, the European logistics center will initially coordinate all storage and shipping of the product. Of significant importance will also be Apraxon’s ability to act as the logistical center for Elanix’s e-commerce platform, delivered through its subsidiary, Repair-A, which will provide customers an easy to use, secure and discreet ordering experience.

Furthermore Elanix continues to negotiate with potential distributors to market more broadly its CFPC-Creams in Switzerland and Europe.

“Situated in central Germany, Apraxon is an ideal partner to support the growth and expansion of Elanix as we enter the next phase in commercialization of our topical bioactive creams outside of Switzerland, particularly through our dedicated e-commerce platform. With their extensive expertise in chronic wound and home care, Apraxon brings much more than the logistics element to this agreement. We look forward to exploring additional ways in which we can collaborate,” stated Tomas Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies.

“Based on our expertise in all aspects of wound patient care, including product development, registration, supply and commercialization, we know Apraxon provides an experienced and like-minded strategic partner to Elanix,” said Oliver Pokrzewinski, Managing Director of Apraxon.

Apraxon GmbH is part of a group of several companies with about 300 employees, which are managed by the brothers Mark and Oliver Pokrzewinski. Apraxon was founded in 1994 and is a specialist in the field of modern wound care. In addition, the company offers all types of medical devices and various aids to ensure optimal patient care. The basis for the company`s success is a high transparency, as well as the close communication in a coordinated network of service providers and doctors. Furthermore, Apraxon impresses with its extensive expertise in the treatment of chronic wounds, as well as home and hospital care.

Apraxon already supplies more than 1,200 customers every month, and employs staff all over Germany to take care of the patients. Customers are supplied from the Hofbieber location throughout Germany.

Repair-A Ltd. is dedicated to the development and marketing of progenitor cell based bioactive CFPC creams. Since its founding in 2007, Repair-A has marketed two bioactive CFPC creams, based on animal progenitor cell technology that originated from Professor Lee-Ann Laurent Applegate`s research in Switzerland. Elanix Biotechnologies Ltd. acquired Repair-A in September 2016 and is in the process of scaling up marketing of the products and commercialization worldwide.

Elanix Biotechnologies Ltd. (Frankfurt: ELN.F) develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland with offices in Potsdam, Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

