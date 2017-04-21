 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Facebook Gives Rare Peek Into Secretive Brain-Powered Tech Unit



4/21/2017 5:58:44 AM

Facebook Inc on Wednesday pulled aside the curtain on a secretive unit headed by a former chief of the Pentagon's research arm, disclosing that the social media company is studying ways for people to communicate by thought and touch.

Facebook launched the research shop, called Building 8, last year to conduct long-term work that might lead to hardware products. In charge of the unit is Regina Dugan, who led a similar group at Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.N and was previously director of the U.S. Defenses Department's Defences Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

