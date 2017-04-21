PROMETHERA Biosciences S.A./N.V. Presents Preclinical Data On Novel H2Stem Cell Therapy At EASL International Liver Congress

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines,
today presented novel in vitro and in vivo data on its
preclinical pipeline program H2Stem at the European Association for the
Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2017 in
Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The poster presentation highlighted H2Stem’s
therapeutic potential as a valuable addition to Promethera’s pipeline in
liver-directed cell therapies.
“The preclinical results we have generated so far with H2Stem
demonstrate that these hepatobiliary progenitor cells, isolated from
human livers, have the ability to engraft into the liver and exhibit
hepatic functionality in vivo,” commented Etienne Sokal, MD, PhD,
Chief Innovation and Scientific Officer of Promethera. “At Promethera,
we are committed to bringing innovation to the treatment of severe liver
diseases and other indications through novel cell-based approaches.
H2Stem strengthens our portfolio with its potential to provide an
effective, safe and cost-effective treatment option for patients with
severe liver diseases.”
In the study, H2Stem cells were isolated from human liver tissue and
successfully differentiated into hepatocyte-like cells in culture,
demonstrated through the characterization of liver specific markers and
morphology. The data also showed that H2Stem cells were able to grow in
a 3D culture setting and exhibited hepatic functionality based on
Cytochrome P450 3A4 activity and other markers for liver cell function.
In a humanized liver mouse model (FRG model) with induced liver damage,
H2Stem cells were able to repopulate the liver following intrasplenic
injection and differentiate into functional liver cells as indicated by
the secretion of human Albumin into the mice blood and other important
markers of liver cell function. Overall, the preclinical data confirmed
H2Stem’s potential as a candidate for liver cell therapy and an
alternative to liver transplantation in severe liver diseases.
The poster “Human hepatobiliary progenitor cells as new candidates for
liver cell therapy” presented at the EASL International Liver Congress
is available on the Company’s website under “Publications” or by using
the following link: http://www.promethera.com/technology-products/publications
About H2Stem
H2Stem is a human liver derived progenitor cell that has the potential
to both differentiate into hepatocyte-like cells in vitro and to
engraft in diseased-liver in vivo. Promethera is currently
advancing the platform towards the clinic by improving the manufacturing
process and further characterization of the cell type’s therapeutic
potential.
About Promethera Biosciences
Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver cell-based
medicines whose mission is to help patients overcome acute and chronic
liver diseases. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented
cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its
immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. We are a team of
international experts operating out of R&D and GMP facilities in
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Durham, NC, USA.
Promethera®, Hepastem®, HepaScreen®,
H2stem®, H3Screen®, Cytonet®, Heparesc®
and Hepabridge® are all registered trademarks of the
PROMETHERA group.
