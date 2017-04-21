PROMETHERA Biosciences S.A./N.V. Presents Preclinical Data On Novel H2Stem Cell Therapy At EASL International Liver Congress

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines, today presented novel in vitro and in vivo data on its preclinical pipeline program H2Stem at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The poster presentation highlighted H2Stem’s therapeutic potential as a valuable addition to Promethera’s pipeline in liver-directed cell therapies.

“The preclinical results we have generated so far with H2Stem demonstrate that these hepatobiliary progenitor cells, isolated from human livers, have the ability to engraft into the liver and exhibit hepatic functionality in vivo,” commented Etienne Sokal, MD, PhD, Chief Innovation and Scientific Officer of Promethera. “At Promethera, we are committed to bringing innovation to the treatment of severe liver diseases and other indications through novel cell-based approaches. H2Stem strengthens our portfolio with its potential to provide an effective, safe and cost-effective treatment option for patients with severe liver diseases.”

In the study, H2Stem cells were isolated from human liver tissue and successfully differentiated into hepatocyte-like cells in culture, demonstrated through the characterization of liver specific markers and morphology. The data also showed that H2Stem cells were able to grow in a 3D culture setting and exhibited hepatic functionality based on Cytochrome P450 3A4 activity and other markers for liver cell function. In a humanized liver mouse model (FRG model) with induced liver damage, H2Stem cells were able to repopulate the liver following intrasplenic injection and differentiate into functional liver cells as indicated by the secretion of human Albumin into the mice blood and other important markers of liver cell function. Overall, the preclinical data confirmed H2Stem’s potential as a candidate for liver cell therapy and an alternative to liver transplantation in severe liver diseases.

The poster “Human hepatobiliary progenitor cells as new candidates for liver cell therapy” presented at the EASL International Liver Congress is available on the Company’s website under “Publications” or by using the following link: http://www.promethera.com/technology-products/publications

About H2Stem

H2Stem is a human liver derived progenitor cell that has the potential to both differentiate into hepatocyte-like cells in vitro and to engraft in diseased-liver in vivo. Promethera is currently advancing the platform towards the clinic by improving the manufacturing process and further characterization of the cell type’s therapeutic potential.

