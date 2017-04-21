 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

No Doubt: This is the Top Gene-Sequencing Stock to Buy This Year



4/21/2017 5:54:14 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Investors have fairly limited options for buying gene-sequencing companies -- there just aren't that many to invest in. And some of the companies involved in gene sequencing aren't exclusively focused on it.

But one company stands out: Illumina.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 