At Interpack, Adents To Demonstrate Pharmaceutical Serialization Software That Secures Supply Chain And Fights Counterfeiting

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adents,
a leading provider of versatile and easily deployable serialization
and track & trace software, will showcase its latest solutions to secure
the pharmaceutical supply chain from May 4-10 at Interpack, the
world's largest packaging trade fair. Located at Hall 6, Booth D10,
Adents will showcase its two primary products, Adents
Seriza and Adents
Prodigi, each of which enable marketing authorization holders
(MAHs) and contract manufacturers (CMOs) to comply with laws and
regulations on drug traceability.
Adents has been supported worldwide by a steadily growing collection of
about 300 certified solution partners and qualified mechanical
engineers. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Christophe Devins, has over
25 years of experience in unit-level product identification and
traceability, and has overseen the outfitting of more than 2,000
packaging lines with serialization solutions.
"Our solutions for pharmaceutical packaging are primarily designed to
meet regulatory requirements,” said Mr. Devins. “They also ensure
complete control throughout the supply chain.” A designated
serialization expert, Mr. Devins has participated in several
international pharmaceutical congresses, and regularly lends his
expertise to industry working groups and meetings toward the
establishment of globally standardized serialization communication.
Pharma companies and contract manufacturers use Adents’ solutions to
gain speed to compliance with regulatory requirements. Since the
software is hardware agnostic and therefore compatible with existing
devices, Adents solutions also help increase equipment efficiency and
reduce the risk of production downtime. And because the software is a
100% standardized solution, it also can be quickly implemented and
configured on a new line or at multiple production facilities.
Adents
Seriza and Siemens
Adents Seriza is a serialization
solution for drug production. Its advantages lie in its ease of
implementation into pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging
operations, and in maintaining comparably high levels of Overall
Equipment Efficiency (OEE) for continued high-capacity production. This
is particularly important in view of the approaching deadline for
binding compliance with the EU Anti-Counterfeiting Directive (2011/62 /
EU) in 2019.
The recent collaboration between Siemens and Adents creates a new
approach to the market for track & trace solutions, one comprising the
integration of a fully configurable software suite into the full range
of standard hardware, all supported and serviced by an extensive network
of global integration partners. This is among the most efficient and
future-proof approaches to tackling the challenges of serialization and
aggregation in the pharmaceutical industry.
"Pharma companies will have a multitude of complex issues to take into
account when choosing a serialization solution: budget control, risk of
productivity drops, variety of industrial equipment and tight
implementation planning. The combined know-how and business insight of
Siemens and Adents will provide drug manufacturers with a reliable and
efficient hardware/software solution at competitive cost,” said Hans
Bijl, Business Development LifeScience at Siemens.
Adents
Prodigi and Microsoft
Developed in partnership with
Microsoft, Adents Prodigi is celebrating its first major appearance at
Interpack. Adents Prodigi is a cloud platform for unique product
identification (UPID) and track & trace, amounting to a powerful Level 4
traceability solution that centrally manages all serialization
requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.
Based on Microsoft Trusted Cloud Azure platform (selected by the
European Medical Verification Organization EMVO), Adents Prodigi is
currently the only solution that provides comprehensive tools and
applications for data analysis and data processing. In this way,
pharmaceutical companies can make use of the immense amounts of data
that accumulate during the serialization and track & trace processes.
About Adents :
Adents is a leading
software company providing solutions for unique product identification
and traceability to help Marketing Authorization Holders (MAHs) and
Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) adapt to market changes and
comply with regulations on drug traceability.
- Adents Seriza, a
serialization solution for manufacturing sites, selected as preferred
solution by Siemens for its customers
- Adents Prodigi, a Cloud
solution jointly developed with Microsoft and empowered by Azure
technologies, allows for secure data exchange and helps leverage the
power of serialization data.
Adents operates globally with offices
in Europe and in the United States as well as with a global network of
solution partners. For more info, visit www.adents.com
- @Adentsinfo