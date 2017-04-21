 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Editas Medicine (EDIT), Veritas Genetics Co-Founder and Biotech Phenom George Church Makes Time's 100 'Most Influential' List



4/21/2017 5:51:07 AM

Famed Harvard geneticist and serial biotech entrepreneur George Church was named to Time magazine’s annual list of 100 “most influential” people in the world on Thursday, with a special shout-out from Stephen Colbert.

The comedian and host of CBS’s “Late Show” penned a flattering mini-profile on Church in the issue. Other prominent local figures who made the cut include Tom Brady, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and chef Barbara Lynch.



