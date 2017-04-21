 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Unstoppable Celgene (CELG) to Take Over Amgen (AMGN)'s Former Space in Cambridge



4/21/2017 5:45:59 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Celgene Corp. is expanding its presence in Cambridge, leasing about 40,000 square feet of additional space in the Alewife neighborhood that was previously occupied by Amgen.
Amgen Inc. occupied the fifth floor of 200 Cambridge Park Drive between January 2015 and September 2016, when staff there moved to the company’s newly-expanded office in Kendall Square, a spokeswoman for the California drugmaker said. The lease officially expires at the end of this year.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 