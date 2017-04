Unstoppable Celgene (CELG) to Take Over Amgen (AMGN)'s Former Space in Cambridge

Amgen Inc. occupied the fifth floor of 200 Cambridge Park Drive between January 2015 and September 2016, when staff there moved to the company’s newly-expanded office in Kendall Square, a spokeswoman for the California drugmaker said. The lease officially expires at the end of this year.

Celgene Corp. is expanding its presence in Cambridge, leasing about 40,000 square feet of additional space in the Alewife neighborhood that was previously occupied by Amgen.