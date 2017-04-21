Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Unstoppable
Celgene
(
CELG
) to Take Over
Amgen
(
AMGN
)'s Former Space in Cambridge
Tweet
4/21/2017 5:45:59 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Celgene Corp. is expanding its presence in Cambridge, leasing about 40,000 square feet of additional space in the Alewife neighborhood that was previously occupied by Amgen.
Amgen Inc. occupied the fifth floor of 200 Cambridge Park Drive between January 2015 and September 2016, when staff there moved to the company’s newly-expanded office in Kendall Square, a spokeswoman for the California drugmaker said. The lease officially expires at the end of this year.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
3 Great Stocks To Buy In A Market Pullback
Biotechies To Unite In Kendall Square To Show Solidarity In Science
Celgene
(CELG) Stocks Up on More
Juno
(JUNO) Stock After Failed Flagship Drug Trial
Top 10 Best Innovative Pharma Companies to Work For
Former
Celgene
(CELG) Exec to Helm
Cipher Pharma
(DND.TO)
JLabs
’s
Tom Luby
Talks About Houston’s Potential As A Biotech Hub
As Biotech Roars Back,
Amgen
(AMGN) Remains Dirt Cheap
Inside The Little-Known
Monsanto
(MON) Campus Where Scientists Are Changing The Way You Eat
A Closer Look At
Amgen
(AMGN)'s Money Back Guarantee For Repatha
Bay Area's
Atara Biotherapeutics
(ATRA) Leases Huge Space in SoCal
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Celgene Corporation
•
Amgen
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs