80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Vet Pharma Firm
Virbac
(
VBAC
) to Consolidate Warehousing and Distribution to New Facility in Kansas, Will Create New Jobs
4/21/2017 5:38:26 AM
One of the world’s largest independent veterinary pharmaceutical companies will open a 150,000-square-foot facility in Kansas City.
Virbac Corp., based in Fort Worth, Texas, will consolidate its North American warehousing and distribution into a new underground facility at Hunt Midwest’s SubTropolis. The company plans to occupy the site this month and be fully operational before the end of 2017. It's unclear how many jobs the facility will create.
