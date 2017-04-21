|
Why 90% of This $26 Billion Biotech's Sales Could be At Risk Within the Next 2 Years
4/21/2017 5:24:21 AM
Despite learning on Monday that the FDA rejected baricitinib, shares of biotech behemoth Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) have been on a roll. Over the past year, Incyte's stock is up 64%, over five years it's up 450%, and since March of 2009, its shares are up nearly 5,300%!
Incyte stock has risen as much as it has for a plethora of reasons. For starters, the company is profitable. Incyte generated $1.1 billion in sales last year and $104.2 million in net income. By 2020, Wall Street estimates project this profit could sextuple to around $600 million, or a tad over $3.20 per share.
