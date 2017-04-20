ARMO BioSciences Announces Clinical Data Presentations For Immunotherapy AM0010 At ASCO 2017 Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMO BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that five abstracts with clinical data on the Company's lead investigational immuno-oncology drug AM0010 (PEGylated Interleukin-10) will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 2-6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Abstract Title: Efficacy, safety, and immune activation with PEGylated human IL-10 (AM0010) plus FOLFOX in metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC). (Abstract #4111)

Lead Author: J. Randolph Hecht, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal (Non-colorectal) Cancer

Location: Hall A, Poster Board #103

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 am Central Time

Abstract Title: Efficacy, safety, and immune activation with PEGylated human IL-10 (AM0010) in combination with an anti-PD1 in advanced NSCLC (Abstract #9091)

Lead Author: Deborah J. Wong, M.D., Ph.D., Division of Hematology-Oncology, David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California

Poster Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Location: Hall A, Poster Board #417

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 am Central Time

Abstract Title: PEGylated human IL-10 (AM0010) monotherapy in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (Abstract #3571)

Lead Author: Jeffrey R. Infante, M.D., Director, Drug Development Program, Principal Investigator, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Nashville, Tennessee

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal (Colorectal) Cancer

Location: Hall A, Poster Board #194

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 am Central Time

Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety of PEGylated human IL-10 (AM0010) in combination with an anti-PD-1 in renal cell cancer (Abstract #4567)

Lead Author: Aung Naing, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Poster Session: Genitourinary (Nonprostate) Cancer

Location: Hall A, Poster Board #245

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 am Central Time

Abstract Title: PEGylated human IL-10 (AM0010) in combination with pembrolizumab in anti-PD1 and CTLA-4 refractory melanoma (Abstract #3084)

Lead Author: Aung Naing, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Location: Hall A, Poster Board #179

Date: Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:00 – 11:30 am Central Time

About AM0010

AM0010 is a long-acting form of recombinant human Interleukin-10 (IL-10), which has shown sustained anti-tumor effects and a good safety/tolerability profile in patients from multiple oncology indications. Due to its enhanced half-life, AM0010 has strong immune-stimulating effects that induce the activation, proliferation, and survival of intra-tumoral, tumor-reactive, cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in patients. CD8+ T cells mediate the tumor clearing effect of this immuno-oncology agent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) have granted AM0010 Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The FDA also granted Fast Track designation for AM0010 in combination with FOLFOX as a second-line therapy in patients with pancreatic cancer.

About ARMO BioSciences

ARMO BioSciences is a late-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing a pipeline of novel, proprietary products that activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors. The Company's lead product candidate, AM0010, stimulates the survival, expansion and killing (cytotoxic) potential of a particular type of white blood cell in the immune system called CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells recognize and kill cancer cells and an increased presence of intra-tumoral CD8+ T cells may result in improved prognosis and survival in patients.

In addition, ARMO is developing a robust immuno-oncology pipeline that includes validated product candidates aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care treatments and emerging immunotherapies.

For more information, please visit www.armobio.com.

