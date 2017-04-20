Horizon Discovery Ltd. Release: Notice Of Preliminary Results

|
4/20/2017 12:38:30 PM
Cambridge, UK, 19 April 2017: Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) (Horizon), the world leader in the application of gene editing technologies, announces today that its preliminary results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016 will be announced on Tuesday 30 May 2017.
Dr Darrin Disley, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Vellacott, Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation and live conference call for analysts at 9:30am on the morning of the results at the offices of Numis Securities Ltd., 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LT. A recording of the call will be made available on the Company website later in the day.
For further information, please contact:
Horizon Discovery Group plc Darrin Disley, Chief Executive Officer Richard Vellacott, Chief Financial Officer Chris Claxton, VP Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0) 1223 655 580
Consilium Strategic Communications (Financial Media and Investor Relations)
Mary-Jane Elliott / Susan Stuart / Matthew Neal / Melissa Gardiner
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5701
Email: horizon@consilium-comms.com
Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker and NOMAD) Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield Tel: +44 (0) 207 260 1000 RBC
Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Paul Tomasic / Marcus Jackson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Zyme Communications (Trade and Regional Media) Katie Odgaard Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947 Email:
katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com
About Horizon Discovery Group plc www.horizondiscovery.com
Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon"), is a world-leading gene editing company that designs and engineers genetically-modified cells and then applies them in research and clinical applications that advance human health. Horizon's core capabilities are built around its proprietary translational genomics platform, a highly precise and flexible suite of gene editing tools (rAAV, ZFN and CRISPR) able to alter almost any gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines. Horizon offers over 23,000 catalogue products and related research services, almost all of which are based on the generation and application of cell and animal models that accurately recapitulate the disease-causing genetic anomalies found in diseases like cancer. Horizon's commercial offering has been adopted by c. 1,600 unique research organisations in over 50 countries as well as in the Company's own R&D pipeline to support a greater understanding of the genetic drivers of disease and the development of molecular, cell and gene therapies that can be prescribed on a personalised basis. Horizon is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "HZD".
comments powered by