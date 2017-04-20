 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Antengene Acquires East Asian Rights To Celgene (CELG) Cancer Candidate



4/20/2017 12:20:09 PM

Antengene, a one-year old Shanghai start-up, has in-licensed China and East Asian rights to a Celgene cancer candidate. Celgene's TORC1/2 inhibitor is currently in several US Phase I trials in combination with other drugs as a treatment for various cancers. The Founder and Chairman of Antengene, Jay Mei, PhD, previously worked for Celgene and spearheaded China trials of Celgene's Revlimid, the thalidomide-based treatment for multiple myeloma. The agreement was called a strategic partnership, implying Antengene will license more Celgene drugs in the future.

Read at ChinaBio Today


