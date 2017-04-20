|
AusBiotech Release: Media Passes Now Available For Premier Medtech Conference
AusBiotech is pleased to offer complimentary media passes to AusMedtech 2017 & the International Conference on Mechanics in Medicine and Biology (ICMMB) 2017, to be held from 24-25 May in Melbourne.
Key stakeholders of the Australian and international medical devices and diagnostics sector will be in attendance at AusMedtech 2017 & ICMMB 2017, exploring current topics such as biomaterials, medical devices, assistive technologies for an ageing population, tissue engineering, 3D printing and the mechanics of future medicine.
The speaking program will feature an impressive line-up of medtech industry leaders, regulatory experts and researchers.
Plenary speaker Prof Anthony Burkitt, Director, Bionic Vision Australia, University of Melbourne, will discuss bionic eye development. Prof Burkitt’s team is developing ground-breaking visual prosthetic technology, which aims to restore a sense of vision to patients who are blind due to a degenerative retinal condition.
Prof Peter Choong, Sir Hugh Devine Professor of Surgery, University of Melbourne Director of Orthopaedics, St. Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne, will present on how rapid technological innovation is transforming treatments and driving personalised medical solutions.
Dr Charlie Day, CEO, Office of Innovation and Science Australia will be part of the panel discussion discussing the importance of collaboration for commercialisation.
Other key opinion leaders and medtech experts speaking at AusMedtech 2017 & ICMMB 2017 will include:
• Sue MacLeman, CEO & Managing Director, MTPConnect, speaking on clinical trials;
• Prof Rikky Muller, University of California, USA, who was included in MIT Technology Review’s annual list of Global Innovators Under 35 (2015);
• Fernando Jativa, PhD Student, Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, University of Melbourne;
• Dr Gil Stynes, Department of Surgery, St. Vincent’s Hospital, University of Melbourne, who has pioneered technology that gets skin to attach to skin-penetrating devices, reducing the risk of infection and opening the possibility of long-term implantation; and
• Adam Wardell, Head of Strategy, Innovation and BD&L, Novartis, and Dr Rob Grenfell, Health Director, CSIRO Health and Biosecurity, who will discuss how to deliver on the potential of digital health.
• Inaugural ANDHealth AusBiotech Digital Health Summit, providing investor perspectives, company success stories, regulatory information and more.
