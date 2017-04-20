Hamamatsu Photonics Develops The World’s Smallest High-Voltage Power Supply Module With High Stability And Low Noise

Hamamatsu, Japan – April 11, 2017 – Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. has announced the development of the world’s smallest high-voltage power supply (HVPS) module with high stability and low noise. The new HVPS module (part number: C14210-14) is less than half the size and weight of Hamamatsu’s conventional product. Its miniaturization was made possible by a newly developed proprietary manufacturing process for layering high isolation circuits on high voltage circuits. The new HVPS module can be used to power photomultiplier tubes inside of compact, portable instruments for applications such as hygiene monitoring, rapid medical tests and security.



Samples of the C14210-14 will be available from May 8, 2017. Hamamatsu will offer the HVPS module on its own or mounted on an evaluation board. From April 19 to 21, the new HVPS module will be on display at Japan’s only technical exhibition for power supplies, the TECHNO-FRONTIER 2017 trade show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.



For further information contact us by email: europe@hamamatsu.de or visit our website: www.hamamatsu.com

