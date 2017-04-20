Lysogene Announces Selection Of MRI Interventions (MRIC)’ Smartflow Cannula For Phase II/III Clinical Study In MPS IIIA

PARIS & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS), a leading biopharmaceutical
company, pioneering in gene therapy technology focused on central
nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that it has selected the
MRI Interventions’ SmartFlow® cannula to be used in the
planned Phase II/III clinical trial in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA
(also called MPS IIIA or Sanfilippo A). The clinical study is scheduled
to begin in early 2018.
Selection of the cannula was based on results of a preclinical research
study that evaluated the performance characteristics of the cannula,
including ease of use, while testing various injection parameters for
optimal brain distribution of Lysogene’s clinical candidate, LYS-SAF302.
“Several commercially-available cannulas were considered for use in our
upcoming Phase II/III trial,” said Kimberley S. Gannon, Chief Scientific
Officer of Lysogene. “The SmartFlow cannula performed extremely well in
our preclinical evaluation study. We found no indication of reflux up
the injection track and the study resulted in widespread distribution of
LYS-SAF302 in the brain.” Lysogene plans to present the results of the
preclinical study at a scientific conference later this year.
“The SmartFlow cannula has been selected by several drug delivery
partners, and we are particularly pleased to see the selection of the
SmartFlow cannula for this important clinical trial,” said Frank Grillo,
CEO of MRI Interventions, Inc. “The extensive pre-clinical testing
completed by Lysogene has been very encouraging, and we believe this
cannula is ideally suited to provide widespread brain distribution of
LYS-SAF302. We look forward to supporting Lysogene in their clinical
trial next year.”
Lysogene is Targeting Treatment for the Neurological Symptoms of MPS
IIIA:
Lysogene’s gene therapy candidate for MPS IIIA is a rAAV vector serotype
rh.10 carrying the gene coding for SGSH. This in vivo gene
therapy offers the possibility of a one-time treatment by inserting a
healthy copy of the SGSH gene and allowing the body to start making the
missing enzyme, therefore slowing or halting disease progression.
Lysogene’s gene therapy is delivered directly to the CNS during a
neurosurgical procedure. By delivering the missing SGSH gene, Lysogene
believes MPS IIIA patients will be provided a permanent source of
functional enzyme in the brain that reverses phenotypic abnormalities of
CNS cells.
About the MRI Interventions SmartFlow Cannula
The SmartFlow cannula is an MRI-compatible injection and aspiration
cannula for delivery of therapeutic agents into the brain. For more
information, refer to http://www.mriinterventions.com.
About Lysogene
