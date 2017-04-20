Stryker (SYK)'s Endoscopy Division Opens Customer Experience Center Featuring "OR Of The Future"

Stryker’s 3D planning application and Microsoft HoloLens design operating rooms in mixed reality

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryker’s Endoscopy division announced the opening of its Customer Experience Center in San Jose. The facility features a high-tech, glass-enclosed “Operating Room of the Future,” leveraging Microsoft HoloLens, the first self-contained holographic computer, and allowing customers to conceptualize a Connected Hospital™.

“The innovation and technology incorporated into the center shows Stryker’s commitment to partnering with its customers to make healthcare better.”

The Operating Room (OR) of the Future allows customers to envision how Stryker’s surgical equipment and displays will function in their ORs by bringing design to life through holographic technology. Surgeons, nurses, and hospital administrators can use hand gestures to move, turn, and manipulate equipment around the virtual OR, optimizing the layout to allow physicians and OR personnel to do their jobs efficiently, while enhancing the patient experience.

“The tremendous value for hospital customers is in the ability to visualize OR design and collaborate in ways that they’ve never been able to before,” said Andy Pierce, president of Stryker’s Endoscopy division. “Holographic technology allows our customers to virtually ‘stand’ inside of the operating room they are going to build. It allows ORs to be designed in a way that is completely focused on patient safety and surgical staff efficiency.”

“The Customer Experience Center is truly remarkable,” said Dr. Santiago Horgan, director of the Center for the Future of Surgery in San Diego. “The innovation and technology incorporated into the center shows Stryker’s commitment to partnering with its customers to make healthcare better.”

The new facility allows surgeons, nurses, and hospital administrators to move through dedicated areas that replicate a fully scaled operating room, a wet lab, integration with hospital IT networks, and a redefined patient experience. It also features:

A MultiTaction Media Wall , which provides advanced visualization and touch screen technologies to collaborate and engage customers and facilitate the design process.

, which provides advanced visualization and touch screen technologies to collaborate and engage customers and facilitate the design process. The Homer Stryker Innovation Hall featuring a wide variety of Stryker product innovations, such as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System.

featuring a wide variety of Stryker product innovations, such as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System. The Connected OR Operating System , which integrates device control and the routing, capture, and streaming of patient data into one system, introducing a new way to communicate with surgeons, OR staff, and patient families.

, which integrates device control and the routing, capture, and streaming of patient data into one system, introducing a new way to communicate with surgeons, OR staff, and patient families. The William Chang Solutions Workshop , a “top-secret” space containing prototypes of future products, named for Stryker’s Chief Technology Officer.

, a “top-secret” space containing prototypes of future products, named for Stryker’s Chief Technology Officer. A History Wall illustrating more than 75 years of Stryker’s innovation in medical technology.

Stryker’s new Customer Experience Center is about 6,000 square feet. It was developed over a five-year period based on input from a wide variety of constituencies, including customers, surgeons, nurses, hospital administrators, sales representatives, architects, designers, and others.

About Stryker’s Endoscopy Division

Stryker’s Endoscopy division is the technology leader in the operating room, and its innovative products help improve patient outcomes while making surgery easier and more efficient for medical professionals. The division was the first entity to combine voice activation, infrared technology, and high-definition digital capture and display devices to fully integrate the operating room. Stryker’s Endoscopy division has been named one of the best places to work in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Journal. Follow Stryker Endoscopy on Twitter @StrykerEndo.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. The Company offers a diverse array of innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Stryker is active in over 100 countries around the world. Please contact us for more information at www.stryker.com.

Editor’s note: A video highlight reel is available here. Additional images & video footage are available upon request.