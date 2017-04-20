Stryker (SYK)'s Endoscopy Division Opens Customer Experience Center Featuring "OR Of The Future"

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryker’s Endoscopy division announced the opening of its Customer
Experience Center in San Jose. The facility features a high-tech,
glass-enclosed “Operating
Room of the Future,” leveraging Microsoft HoloLens, the first
self-contained holographic computer, and allowing customers to
conceptualize a Connected Hospital™.
“The innovation and technology incorporated into the center shows
Stryker’s commitment to partnering with its customers to make healthcare
better.”
The Operating Room (OR) of the Future allows customers to envision how
Stryker’s surgical equipment and displays will function in their ORs by
bringing design to life through holographic technology. Surgeons,
nurses, and hospital administrators can use hand gestures to move, turn,
and manipulate equipment around the virtual OR, optimizing the layout to
allow physicians and OR personnel to do their jobs efficiently, while
enhancing the patient experience.
“The tremendous value for hospital customers is in the ability to
visualize OR design and collaborate in ways that they’ve never been able
to before,” said Andy Pierce, president of Stryker’s Endoscopy division.
“Holographic technology allows our customers to virtually ‘stand’ inside
of the operating room they are going to build. It allows ORs to be
designed in a way that is completely focused on patient safety and
surgical staff efficiency.”
“The Customer Experience Center is truly remarkable,” said Dr. Santiago
Horgan, director of the Center for the Future of Surgery in San Diego.
“The innovation and technology incorporated into the center shows
Stryker’s commitment to partnering with its customers to make healthcare
better.”
The new facility allows surgeons, nurses, and hospital administrators to
move through dedicated areas that replicate a fully scaled operating
room, a wet lab, integration with hospital IT networks, and a redefined
patient experience. It also features:
-
A MultiTaction Media Wall, which provides advanced
visualization and touch screen technologies to collaborate and engage
customers and facilitate the design process.
-
The Homer Stryker Innovation Hall featuring a wide variety of
Stryker product innovations, such as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted
Surgery System.
-
The Connected OR Operating System, which integrates device
control and the routing, capture, and streaming of patient data into
one system, introducing a new way to communicate with surgeons, OR
staff, and patient families.
-
The William Chang Solutions Workshop, a “top-secret” space
containing prototypes of future products, named for Stryker’s Chief
Technology Officer.
-
A History Wall illustrating more than 75 years of Stryker’s
innovation in medical technology.
Stryker’s new Customer Experience Center is about 6,000 square feet. It
was developed over a five-year period based on input from a wide variety
of constituencies, including customers, surgeons, nurses, hospital
administrators, sales representatives, architects, designers, and others.
About Stryker’s Endoscopy Division
Stryker’s
Endoscopy division is the technology leader in the operating room,
and its innovative products help improve patient outcomes while making
surgery easier and more efficient for medical professionals. The
division was the first entity to combine voice activation, infrared
technology, and high-definition digital capture and display devices to
fully integrate the operating room. Stryker’s Endoscopy division has
been named one of the best places to work in Silicon Valley by the Silicon
Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Journal.
Follow Stryker Endoscopy on Twitter @StrykerEndo.
About Stryker
Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and,
together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better.
The Company offers a diverse array of innovative products and services
in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine
that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Stryker is active in
over 100 countries around the world. Please contact us for more
information at www.stryker.com.
Editor’s note: A video highlight reel is available here.
Additional images & video footage are available upon request.