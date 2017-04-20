RTI Surgical (RTIX) Schedules 2017 First Quarter Earnings Call For April 27, 2017

ALACHUA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTI Surgical Inc. (RTI) (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant
company, announced today that it plans to release financial results from
the first quarter 2017 on Thursday, April 27, 2017, prior to the market
open.
RTI will host a conference call and simultaneous audio webcast to
discuss first quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. The
conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 383-7419 (U.S.) or
(760) 666-3754 (International). The webcast can be accessed through the
investor section of RTI’s website at www.rtix.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available on RTI’s website for
one month following the call.
About RTI Surgical Inc.
RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing
surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to
delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports
medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic
procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI is
headquartered in Alachua, Fla., and has four manufacturing facilities
throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the
American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For
more information, please visit www.rtix.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our
management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management.
Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes,"
"seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions
are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition,
except for historical information, any statements made in this
communication about anticipated financial results, growth rates, new
product introductions, future operational improvements and results or
regulatory approvals or changes to agreements with distributors also are
forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of
future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including
the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from
the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements.
Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the
company or the SEC or by visiting RTI's website at www.rtix.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.