Eureka Therapeutics Expands Scientific Advisory Board With Appointment Of Industry Leaders Dr. Hideho Okada And Dr. Nai-Kong Cheung

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing
novel T-cell immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors,
announced today that Hideho Okada, M.D., Ph.D., and Nai-Kong V. Cheung,
M.D., have joined the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.
Dr. Okada, a pioneer in cancer immunotherapy, is a Kathleen M. Plant
Distinguished Professor in Neurological Surgery and an investigator at
the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at University of
California San Francisco (UCSF). He brings to the board over 20 years of
extensive knowledge in the research and development of effective
immunotherapies for brain tumors. His team conducted one of the first
immunotherapy trials in patients with malignant glioma and was also one
of the first to discover cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) epitopes in
glioma-associated and glioma-specific antigens, pioneering the
discoveries of novel immunoregulatory mechanisms in gliomas. He has
translated these discoveries into a number of innovative immunotherapy
clinical studies, in both adult and pediatric brain tumor patients.
Dr. Cheung is the Enid A. Haupt Endowed Chair in Pediatric Oncology at
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He received his
B.Sc. degree from the University of Chicago, as well as M.D. and Ph.D.
in Immunology from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Cheung studied suppressor
T cells and B cell tolerance under the mentorship of Dr. Baruj
Benacerraf, the 1980 Nobel Laureate in Medicine. Upon completing his
training in Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Stanford
University Medical Center, Dr. Cheung devoted his career to
translational science with a clinical focus on neuroblastoma, and
research focused on antibody-based therapies. His work has changed the
outlook for children with high-risk metastatic neuroblastoma, including
those with central nervous system metastases.
“Dr. Okada and Dr. Cheung are recognized leaders in the field of
immunology and will enrich our Scientific Advisory Board with unique
perspectives as we further our efforts in developing innovative
treatments,” said Dr. Cheng Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer
of Eureka Therapeutics. “The clinical expertise and experience in drug
development that Dr. Okada and Dr. Cheung both possess will be
invaluable as we head into the next phase of our growth.”
Dr. Okada is an elected member in the American Society for Clinical
Investigation, an honored society for physicians who promote laboratory
science to the clinic. He also currently serves as the Chair of the
Immunotherapy Subgroup at the NCI-sponsored Adult Brain Tumor Consortium
and is a committee member of Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy in Society
for Immunotherapy of Cancer. He is passionate about integrating
advancements in basic brain immunology, biology and immunology of brain
tumors, studying the interface of systemic and local immune responses to
overcome challenges in current clinical trials. Dr. Cheung’s current
research is directed at target discovery, antibody humanization and
engineering, as well as novel platform technologies tailored for fast
clinical translation for cancers in children and young adults.
About Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.
Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company,
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, focused on developing
first-in-class T cell immunotherapies for hematological malignancies and
solid tumors. Its core technology platforms center around the discovery
and engineering of fully human antibodies against intracellular targets
via the MHCI complex. The company is developing a pipeline of novel
cancer therapeutics targeting intracellular oncogenes.
For more information, please visit: www.eurekainc.com.