Simulations Plus (SLP) Establishes Distribution Channel in India With Electrolab

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and
simulation software and consulting services for the pharmaceutical,
biotechnology, and chemicals industries, today announced that it has
signed a distributor agreement in India with Electrolab India Pvt. Ltd.
John DiBella, vice president for marketing and sales of Simulations
Plus, said: “The Indian pharmaceutical market has enjoyed robust growth
this past decade, especially in the areas of generic product development
and drug delivery, and this is expected to continue going forward. To
capitalize on this opportunity, we are excited to be partnering with
Electrolab, an established company with strong relationships throughout
India, whose sound reputation for providing high-quality products and
customer support has allowed them to capture more than 70% of the market
share in the pharmaceutical equipment space. We expect Electrolab’s
expertise in dissolution and absorption testing to complement our
offerings well. The extensive sales and technical support network should
allow us to further penetrate the Indian market, helping us achieve our
strategic goals.”
Aditya Marfatia, Director at Electrolab, added: “The use of drug
discovery and simulation software has increased in North America and
Europe over the past decade, and we strongly believe increased adoption
within the Indian pharmaceutical industry will help bring new drugs and
generic products to market in a faster and more cost-effective way. We
are excited to be partnering with Simulations Plus, whose
industry-leading software programs have been successfully referenced in
numerous regulatory submissions. We look forward to increasing awareness
of this technology with Simulations Plus and supporting users throughout
India.”
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and
development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical
and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory
submissions. The company is a global leader focused on improving the
ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and
outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our software is
licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies
worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in
medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science,
biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading
software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and
simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
About Electrolab (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Established in 1984, Electrolab manufactures pharmaceutical testing
equipment and peristaltic pumps which are used in several industries.
Electrolab is the leading provider of dissolution and allied equipment
in India with a presence in most of the pharmaceutical companies. Its
extensive technical sales and support network around India allows for
prompt local support and has helped Electrolab evolve into a highly
successful sales, marketing, service and support organization. For more
information, visit our website at www.electrolabgroup.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the
matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements
that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,”
“expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of
this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or
anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual
future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors
that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not
limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages,
acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing
software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical
industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to
attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to
identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a
sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained
in our quarterly and annual reports as filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Follow us on Twitter
| LinkedIn