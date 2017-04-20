Clovis Oncology (CLVS) To Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Host Webcast Conference Call On May 3

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its first quarter
2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, after the close of the
U.S. financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference
call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the
company’s results in greater detail.
The conference call is being webcast and can be accessed from the Clovis
Oncology website at www.clovisoncology.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
Conference Call Details
Clovis will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 results
on May 3, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call will be simultaneously
webcast on the Company’s website at www.clovisoncology.com,
and archived for future review. Dial-in numbers for the conference call
are as follows: US participants 866.489.9022, International participants
678.509.7575, conference ID: 11635860.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic
tools that direct a compound in development to the population that is
most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in
Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San Francisco,
California and Cambridge, UK.
Clovis Oncology, Inc.
Breanna Burkart, 303-625-5023
bburkart@clovisoncology.com
or
Anna
Sussman, 303-625-5022
asussman@clovisoncology.com