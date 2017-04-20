Baxter International (BAX) Introduces Comprehensive Guide For Building A Smart Infusion System Drug Library

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a leader in innovative technology
for medication delivery, today announced a new, comprehensive guide to
building a smart infusion system drug library. The guide is available
now on the website of the Institute for Safe Medication Practices
(ISMP)—the leading medication safety organization—at www.ISMP.org.
Drug libraries help clinicians identify potential infusion errors before
they harm patients by checking the pump’s programming against a curated
list of medications and fluids and their medically appropriate dose
ranges. If programming exceeds drug library limits, smart pumps will
alert clinicians.
“A carefully built drug library is critical for the safe and effective
use of any smart infusion system. This publication guides comprehensive
drug library development and integration with an electronic health
record, and is designed to advance infusion safety in all hospitals
regardless of infusion system,” said guide lead author, Tim Hoh, RPh,
senior manager, Medical Affairs, Baxter.
Baxter incorporated input from ISMP into a tool intended to be used by
the many diverse stakeholders within a hospital, including the pharmacy
team, nursing staff, prescribers and IT representatives, all of whom
serve crucial roles on building and maintaining the drug library.
Baxter developed the guide based on real-world experience helping to
build drug libraries for thousands of healthcare facilities that use the Sigma
Spectrum Infusion System, which has resulted in hospitals achieving
an average 97 percent drug library compliance rate within the first
month of implementation.
About Sigma Spectrum Infusion System
Sigma Spectrum’s hardware works in concert with the pump’s
software to encourage use of innovative features that are designed to
help enhance patient safety and clinician efficiency. For example, the
pumps automatically default to the installed drug library without
requiring clinicians to take extra steps to “opt-in,” and drug library
updates can be delivered wirelessly to pumps in the facility without
interrupting clinical workflow. Sigma Spectrum is the only pump
to include a built-in Dose/Rate Change Error Prevention Feature, which
helps clinicians protect high-risk infusions during titrations, and
allows pharmacists to customize dose change limits for individual drugs.
Sigma Spectrum also includes features like integration with
electronic health record (EHR) systems—including Cerner® and
Epic®—to help streamline clinical workflow and improve
accuracy of IV infusion documentation, built-in real-time location
tracking of equipment within a facility to protect against misplacement,
enhanced data analytics and use of standard IV set technology that can
yield up to 53 percent cost savings in IV tubing sets and 30 percent
reduction in IV tubing use.1
Rx Only. For the safe and proper use of this device, refer to the
appropriate operator’s manuals.
About Baxter
Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital
products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV
solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition;
biosurgery products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software
and services. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of
its products and services play a key role in expanding access to
healthcare in emerging and developed countries. Baxter’s employees
worldwide are building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of healthcare innovations
that enable patient care.
1 Data on File. Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Total cost of
ownership standard set technology inventory and cost reduction data
2011- 2013. *Data provided by these facilities. Baxter makes no
guarantee of cost savings.