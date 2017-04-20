|
Teva (TEVA) Launches AirDuo Respiclick And Its Authorized Generic, Two Inhalers Containing Fluticasone Propionate And Salmeterol
4/20/2017 10:34:12 AM
JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (NYSE and TASE:TEVA) today
announced the simultaneous launch of AirDuo™ RespiClick®
(fluticasone propionate and salmeterol) inhalation powder and its
authorized generic for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 12 years
and older who are uncontrolled on an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) or
whose disease severity clearly warrants the use of an ICS/long-acting
beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA) combination.
“This
important launch marks not only the first available generic ICS/LABA
product in the U.S., but also the continued expansion of our RespiClick®
family of products, which now includes breath-activated inhaler
options for both maintenance treatment and rescue medication.”
AirDuo™ RespiClick® and its authorized generic are
fixed-dose combination asthma therapies containing an ICS and a LABA,
the same active ingredients as Advair®. The authorized
generic is known as fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation
powder (multidose dry powder inhaler). Teva is launching both products
at the same time in an effort to address the need for more affordable
asthma treatment options in the U.S. Teva expects that sales of the
authorized generic will represent most of the sales of the two products.
“With the launch of AirDuo™ RespiClick® and its authorized
generic, our intent is to meet the needs of patients, providers, and
payers in the U.S. seeking greater access to lower-cost asthma inhaler
technology, while also allowing Teva to compete in the highly
competitive asthma combination controller market,” said Rob Koremans,
M.D., President and CEO of Global Specialty Medicines at Teva. “This
important launch marks not only the first available generic ICS/LABA
product in the U.S., but also the continued expansion of our RespiClick®
family of products, which now includes breath-activated inhaler
options for both maintenance treatment and rescue medication.”
AirDuo™ RespiClick® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) in January 2017 in three doses: 55/14 mcg, 113/14
mcg and 232/14 mcg administered as one inhalation twice daily. AirDuo™
RespiClick® contains medication delivered via Teva’s
RespiClick® breath-activated, multi-dose dry powder inhaler
(MDPI), which is used with other approved medicines in Teva’s
respiratory product portfolio.
About AirDuo™ RespiClick® (Fluticasone
Propionate and Salmeterol) Inhalation Powder and authorized generic
fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder (multidose dry
powder inhaler)
The following Indication and Important Safety Information are applicable
to both AirDuo RespiClick and its authorized generic.
AirDuo™ RespiClick® is indicated for the treatment
of asthma in patients aged 12 years and older. AirDuo™
RespiClick® is only for patients uncontrolled on an ICS or
whose disease severity clearly warrants an ICS/LABA.
Important Limitation of Use: AirDuo™
RespiClick® is NOT indicated for the relief of acute
bronchospasm.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: ASTHMA-RELATED DEATH
-
Long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonists
(LABA), such as salmeterol, one of the active ingredients in AirDuo
RespiClick, increase the risk of asthma-related death. Data from a
large placebo-controlled US trial that compared the safety of
salmeterol with placebo added to usual asthma therapy showed an
increase in asthma-related deaths in subjects receiving salmeterol
(13 deaths out of 13,176 subjects treated for 28 weeks on salmeterol
versus 3 deaths out of 13,179 subjects on placebo). Currently
available data are inadequate to determine whether concurrent use of
inhaled corticosteroids or other long-term asthma control drugs
mitigates the increased risk of asthma-related death from LABA. Available
data from controlled clinical trials suggest that LABA increase the
risk of asthma-related hospitalization in pediatric and adolescent
patients
-
Therefore, when treating patients with asthma, physicians should
only prescribe AirDuo RespiClick for patients not adequately
controlled on a long-term asthma control medication, such as an
inhaled corticosteroid, or whose disease severity clearly warrants
initiation of treatment with both an inhaled corticosteroid and a
LABA. Once asthma control is achieved and maintained, assess the
patient at regular intervals and step down therapy (e.g., discontinue
AirDuo RespiClick) if possible without loss of asthma control and
maintain the patient on a long-term asthma control medication, such as
an inhaled corticosteroid. Do not use AirDuo RespiClick for patients
whose asthma is adequately controlled on low- or medium-dose inhaled
corticosteroids
-
Contraindications: AirDuo RespiClick is contraindicated in
-
Primary treatment of status asthmaticus or other acute episodes of
asthma where intensive measures are required
-
Patients with known severe hypersensitivity to milk proteins or
known hypersensitivity to fluticasone propionate or any of the
excipients
-
Deterioration of Disease and Acute Episodes: Serious acute
respiratory events, including fatalities, have been reported when
salmeterol, a component of AirDuo RespiClick, has been initiated in
patients with significantly worsening or acutely deteriorating asthma.
AirDuo RespiClick should not be initiated in patients during rapidly
deteriorating or potentially life-threatening episodes of asthma.
AirDuo RespiClick is not indicated for the relief of acute
bronchospasm. An inhaled, short-acting beta2-agonist, not
AirDuo RespiClick, should be used to relieve acute symptoms such as
shortness of breath
-
Excessive Use and Use with Other Long acting Beta2-Agonists:
AirDuo RespiClick should not be used more often than recommended, at
higher doses than recommended, or in conjunction with other medicines
containing LABA, as an overdose may result. Clinically significant
cardiovascular effects and fatalities have been reported in
association with excessive use of inhaled sympathomimetic drugs.
Patients using AirDuo RespiClick should not use another medicine
containing a LABA (e.g., salmeterol, formoterol fumarate, arformoterol
tartrate, indacaterol) for any reason
-
Local Effects of Inhaled Corticosteroids: Oropharyngeal
candidiasis has occurred in patients treated with AirDuo RespiClick
.Advise patients to rinse the mouth with water without swallowing
following inhalation
-
Immunosuppression: Patients who use corticosteroids are at risk
for potential worsening of existing tuberculosis; fungal, bacterial,
viral, or parasitic infections; or ocular herpes simplex. A more
serious or even fatal course of chickenpox or measles may occur in
susceptible patients. Use with caution, if at all, in patients with
the above because of the potential for worsening of these infections
-
Transferring Patients from Systemic Corticosteroid Therapy:
Particular care is needed for patients who have been transferred from
systemically active corticosteroids to inhaled corticosteroids because
deaths due to adrenal insufficiency have occurred in patients with
asthma during and after transfer from systemic corticosteroids to less
systemically available inhaled corticosteroids. Taper patients slowly
from systemic corticosteroids if transferring to AirDuo RespiClick
-
Hypercorticism and Adrenal Suppression: Because of the
possibility of significant systemic absorption of inhaled
corticosteroids, patients treated with AirDuo RespiClick should be
observed carefully for any evidence of systemic corticosteroid
effects. If such effects occur, the dosage of AirDuo RespiClick should
be reduced slowly, consistent with accepted procedures for reducing
systemic corticosteroids, and for management of asthma symptoms
-
Drug Interactions with Strong Cytochrome P450 3A4 Inhibitors:
The use of strong cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) inhibitors (e.g.,
ritonavir, atazanavir, clarithromycin, indinavir, itraconazole,
nefazodone, nelfinavir, saquinavir, ketoconazole, telithromycin) with
AirDuo RespiClick is not recommended because increased systemic
corticosteroid and increased cardiovascular adverse effects may occur
-
Paradoxical Bronchospasm and Upper Airway Symptoms: AirDuo
RespiClick can produce paradoxical bronchospasm, which may be
life-threatening. If paradoxical bronchospasm occurs following dosing
with inhaled fluticasone propionate/salmeterol medicines, it should be
treated immediately with an inhaled, short-acting bronchodilator;
inhaled fluticasone propionate/salmeterol medicines should be
discontinued immediately; and alternative therapy should be
instituted. Upper airway symptoms of laryngeal spasm, irritation, or
swelling, such as stridor and choking, have been reported
-
Hypersensitivity Reactions, Including Anaphylaxis: Immediate
hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., urticaria, angioedema, rash,
bronchospasm, hypotension), including anaphylaxis, may occur after
administration of AirDuo RespiClick. Discontinue AirDuo RespiClick if
such reactions occur
-
Cardiovascular and Central Nervous System Effects: AirDuo
RespiClick should be used with caution in patients with cardiovascular
disorders, especially coronary insufficiency, cardiac arrhythmias, and
hypertension. Salmeterol, a component of AirDuo RespiClick, can
produce clinically significant cardiovascular effects in some patients
as measured by pulse rate, blood pressure, and/or symptoms. If such
effects occur, AirDuo RespiClick may need to be discontinued
-
Reduction in Bone Mineral Density (BMD): Decreases in BMD have
been observed with long-term administration of products containing
inhaled corticosteroids. Patients with major risk factors for
decreased bone mineral content, such as prolonged immobilization,
family history of osteoporosis, or chronic use of drugs that can
reduce bone mass (e.g., anticonvulsants, oral corticosteroids) should
be monitored and treated with established standards of care
-
Effect on Growth: Inhaled corticosteroids, including AirDuo
RespiClick, may cause a reduction in growth velocity when administered
to pediatric patients. Monitor the growth of pediatric patients
receiving AirDuo RespiClick routinely (e.g., via stadiometry). Titrate
each patient’s dosage to the lowest dosage that effectively controls
his/her symptoms
-
Glaucoma and Cataracts: Glaucoma, increased intraocular
pressure, and cataracts have been reported in patients with asthma
following the long-term administration of inhaled corticosteroids,
including fluticasone propionate. Therefore, close monitoring is
warranted in patients with a change in vision or with a history of
increased intraocular pressure, glaucoma, and/or cataracts
-
Eosinophilic Conditions and Churg-Strauss Syndrome: Systemic
eosinophilic conditions, such as Churg-Strauss syndrome, may occur.
These events usually, but not always, have been associated with the
reduction and/or withdrawal of oral corticosteroid therapy following
the introduction of fluticasone propionate. Be alert to eosinophilia,
vasculitic rash, worsening pulmonary symptoms, cardiac complications,
and/or neuropathy
-
Coexisting Conditions: Use with caution in patients with
convulsive disorders, thyrotoxicosis, diabetes mellitus, ketoacidosis,
and in patients who are unusually responsive to sympathomimetic amines
-
Hypokalemia and Hyperglycemia: Be alert to hypokalemia and
hyperglycemia
-
Adverse Reactions: Most common adverse reactions (=3%) in
patients taking AirDuo RespiClick 55/14 mcg twice daily, 113/14 mcg
twice daily, 232/14 mcg twice daily, and placebo, respectively, were
nasopharyngitis (8.6%, 4.8%, 6.9%, 4.4%), oral candidiasis (1.6%,
2.2%, 3.4%, 0.7%), back pain (3.1%, 0.7%, 0%, 1.8%), headache (5.5%,
4.8%, 2.8%, 4.4%), and cough (2.3%, 3.7%, 0.7%, 2.6%)
-
Drug Interactions:
-
Inhibitors of Cytochrome P450 3A4: The use of strong CYP3A4
inhibitors (e.g., ritonavir, atazanavir, clarithromycin,
indinavir, itraconazole, nefazodone, nelfinavir, saquinavir,
ketoconazole, telithromycin) with AirDuo RespiClick is not
recommended because increased systemic corticosteroid and
increased cardiovascular adverse effects may occur
-
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors and Tricyclic Antidepressants:
AirDuo RespiClick should be administered with extreme caution to
patients being treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors or
tricyclic antidepressants, or within 2 weeks of discontinuation of
such agents, because the action of salmeterol, a component of
AirDuo RespiClick, on the vascular system may be potentiated by
these agents
-
Beta-Adrenergic Receptor Blocking Agents: Beta-blockers not
only block the pulmonary effect of beta-agonists, such as
salmeterol, a component of AirDuo RespiClick, but may also produce
severe bronchospasm in patients with asthma. Therefore, patients
with asthma should not normally be treated with beta-blockers
-
Non-Potassium-Sparing Diuretics: The ECG changes and/or
hypokalemia that may result from the administration of
non–potassium-sparing diuretics (such as loop or thiazide
diuretics) can be acutely worsened by beta-agonists, such as
salmeterol, a component of AirDuo RespiClick. Caution is advised
in the coadministration of AirDuo RespiClick with
non–potassium-sparing diuretics
-
Use in Specific Populations: Since both fluticasone propionate
and salmeterol are predominantly cleared by hepatic metabolism,
impairment of liver function may lead to accumulation of fluticasone
propionate and salmeterol in plasma. Therefore, patients with hepatic
disease should be closely monitored
Please click here for full Prescribing Information, including Boxed
WARNING:
About Asthma
Asthma is a chronic (long term) disease usually
characterized by airway inflammation and narrowing of the airways, which
can vary over time. Asthma may cause recurring periods of wheezing (a
whistling sound when you breathe), chest tightness, shortness of breath
and coughing that often occurs at night or early in the morning. Without
appropriate treatment, asthma symptoms may become more severe and result
in an asthma attack, which can lead to hospitalization and even death.
About Teva Respiratory
Teva Respiratory develops and
delivers high-quality treatment options for respiratory conditions,
including asthma, COPD and allergic rhinitis. The Teva Respiratory
portfolio is centered on optimizing respiratory treatment for patients
and healthcare providers through the development of novel delivery
systems and therapies that help address unmet needs. The company’s
respiratory pipeline and clinical trial program are based on drug
molecules delivered in proprietary dry powder formulations and
breath-activated device technologies, as well as a targeted biologic
treatment for severe asthma. Through research and clinical development,
Teva Respiratory continually works to expand, strengthen and build upon
its treatment portfolio to positively impact the lives of the millions
of patients living with respiratory disease.
About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and
TASE: TEVA) is a leading global pharmaceutical company that delivers
high-quality, patient-centric healthcare solutions used by approximately
200 million patients in 100 markets every day. Headquartered in Israel,
Teva is the world’s largest generic medicines producer, leveraging its
portfolio of more than 1,800 molecules to produce a wide range of
generic products in nearly every therapeutic area. In specialty
medicines, Teva has the world-leading innovative treatment for multiple
sclerosis as well as late-stage development programs for other disorders
of the central nervous system, including movement disorders, migraine,
pain and neurodegenerative conditions, as well as a broad portfolio of
respiratory products. Teva is leveraging its generics and specialty
capabilities in order to seek new ways of addressing unmet patient needs
by combining drug development with devices, services and technologies.
Teva's net revenues in 2016 were $21.9 billion. For more information,
visit www.tevapharm.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the launch of AirDuo™ RespiClick® and its Authorized Generic,
which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are
subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown,
that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to
differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include risks relating to:
-
the uncertainty of the commercial success of AirDuo™ RespiClick®
and its Authorized Generic;
-
our generics medicines business, including: that we are
substantially more dependent on this business, with its significant
attendant risks, following our acquisition of Allergan plc’s worldwide
generic pharmaceuticals business (“Actavis Generics”); our ability to
realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition (and any delay in
realizing those benefits) or difficulties in integrating Actavis
Generics; the increase in the number of competitors targeting generic
opportunities and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions
of significant products; price erosion relating to our generic
products, both from competing products and as a result of increased
governmental pricing pressures; and our ability to take advantage of
high-value biosimilar opportunities;
-
our specialty medicines business, including: competition for our
specialty products, especially Copaxone®, our
leading medicine, which faces competition from existing and potential
additional generic versions and orally-administered alternatives; our
ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product
pipeline; competition from companies with greater resources and
capabilities; and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures
to protect our intellectual property rights;
-
our business and operations in general, including: our ability to
develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products;
manufacturing or quality control problems, which may damage our
reputation for quality production and require costly remediation;
interruptions in our supply chain; disruptions of our or third party
information technology systems or breaches of our data security; the
restructuring of our manufacturing network, including potential
related labor unrest; the impact of continuing consolidation of our
distributors and customers; and variations in patent laws that may
adversely affect our ability to manufacture our products;
-
compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: costs and
delays resulting from the extensive governmental regulation to which
we are subject; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and
reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage;
potential additional adverse consequences following our resolution
with the U.S. government of our FCPA investigation; governmental
investigations into sales and marketing practices; potential liability
for sales of generic products prior to a final resolution of
outstanding patent litigation; product liability claims; increased
government scrutiny of our patent settlement agreements; failure to
comply with complex Medicare and Medicaid reporting and payment
obligations; and environmental risks and other factors discussed in
our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31,
2016 (“Annual Report”), including in the section captioned “Risk
Factors,” and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov
and www.tevapharm.com.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements or other information contained herein,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
IR Contacts:
United States
Kevin
C. Mannix, 215-591-8912
or
Ran Meir, 215-591-3033
or
Israel
Tomer
Amitai, 972 (3) 926-7656
or
PR Contacts:
Israel
Iris
Beck Codner, 972 (3) 926-7246
or
United States
Denise
Bradley, 215-591-8974
or
Nancy Leone, 215-284-0213
comments powered by