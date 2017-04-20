Teva (TEVA) Launches AirDuo Respiclick And Its Authorized Generic, Two Inhalers Containing Fluticasone Propionate And Salmeterol

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (NYSE and TASE:TEVA) today announced the simultaneous launch of AirDuo™ RespiClick® (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol) inhalation powder and its authorized generic for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 12 years and older who are uncontrolled on an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) or whose disease severity clearly warrants the use of an ICS/long-acting beta 2 -adrenergic agonist (LABA) combination.

AirDuo™ RespiClick® and its authorized generic are fixed-dose combination asthma therapies containing an ICS and a LABA, the same active ingredients as Advair®. The authorized generic is known as fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder (multidose dry powder inhaler). Teva is launching both products at the same time in an effort to address the need for more affordable asthma treatment options in the U.S. Teva expects that sales of the authorized generic will represent most of the sales of the two products.

"With the launch of AirDuo™ RespiClick® and its authorized generic, our intent is to meet the needs of patients, providers, and payers in the U.S. seeking greater access to lower-cost asthma inhaler technology, while also allowing Teva to compete in the highly competitive asthma combination controller market," said Rob Koremans, M.D., President and CEO of Global Specialty Medicines at Teva. "This important launch marks not only the first available generic ICS/LABA product in the U.S., but also the continued expansion of our RespiClick® family of products, which now includes breath-activated inhaler options for both maintenance treatment and rescue medication."

AirDuo™ RespiClick® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2017 in three doses: 55/14 mcg, 113/14 mcg and 232/14 mcg administered as one inhalation twice daily. AirDuo™ RespiClick® contains medication delivered via Teva’s RespiClick® breath-activated, multi-dose dry powder inhaler (MDPI), which is used with other approved medicines in Teva’s respiratory product portfolio.

About AirDuo™ RespiClick® (Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol) Inhalation Powder and authorized generic fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder (multidose dry powder inhaler)

The following Indication and Important Safety Information are applicable to both AirDuo RespiClick and its authorized generic.

AirDuo™ RespiClick® is indicated for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 12 years and older. AirDuo™ RespiClick® is only for patients uncontrolled on an ICS or whose disease severity clearly warrants an ICS/LABA.

Important Limitation of Use: AirDuo™ RespiClick® is NOT indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: ASTHMA-RELATED DEATH

Long-acting beta 2 -adrenergic agonists (LABA), such as salmeterol, one of the active ingredients in AirDuo RespiClick, increase the risk of asthma-related death. Data from a large placebo-controlled US trial that compared the safety of salmeterol with placebo added to usual asthma therapy showed an increase in asthma-related deaths in subjects receiving salmeterol (13 deaths out of 13,176 subjects treated for 28 weeks on salmeterol versus 3 deaths out of 13,179 subjects on placebo). Currently available data are inadequate to determine whether concurrent use of inhaled corticosteroids or other long-term asthma control drugs mitigates the increased risk of asthma-related death from LABA. Available data from controlled clinical trials suggest that LABA increase the risk of asthma-related hospitalization in pediatric and adolescent patients

Therefore, when treating patients with asthma, physicians should only prescribe AirDuo RespiClick for patients not adequately controlled on a long-term asthma control medication, such as an inhaled corticosteroid, or whose disease severity clearly warrants initiation of treatment with both an inhaled corticosteroid and a LABA. Once asthma control is achieved and maintained, assess the patient at regular intervals and step down therapy (e.g., discontinue AirDuo RespiClick) if possible without loss of asthma control and maintain the patient on a long-term asthma control medication, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Do not use AirDuo RespiClick for patients whose asthma is adequately controlled on low- or medium-dose inhaled corticosteroids

Contraindications: AirDuo RespiClick is contraindicated in Primary treatment of status asthmaticus or other acute episodes of asthma where intensive measures are required Patients with known severe hypersensitivity to milk proteins or known hypersensitivity to fluticasone propionate or any of the excipients

AirDuo RespiClick is contraindicated in

Deterioration of Disease and Acute Episodes: Serious acute respiratory events, including fatalities, have been reported when salmeterol, a component of AirDuo RespiClick, has been initiated in patients with significantly worsening or acutely deteriorating asthma. AirDuo RespiClick should not be initiated in patients during rapidly deteriorating or potentially life-threatening episodes of asthma. AirDuo RespiClick is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm. An inhaled, short-acting beta 2 -agonist, not AirDuo RespiClick, should be used to relieve acute symptoms such as shortness of breath

Most common adverse reactions (=3%) in patients taking AirDuo RespiClick 55/14 mcg twice daily, 113/14 mcg twice daily, 232/14 mcg twice daily, and placebo, respectively, were nasopharyngitis (8.6%, 4.8%, 6.9%, 4.4%), oral candidiasis (1.6%, 2.2%, 3.4%, 0.7%), back pain (3.1%, 0.7%, 0%, 1.8%), headache (5.5%, 4.8%, 2.8%, 4.4%), and cough (2.3%, 3.7%, 0.7%, 2.6%) Drug Interactions: Inhibitors of Cytochrome P450 3A4: The use of strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ritonavir, atazanavir, clarithromycin, indinavir, itraconazole, nefazodone, nelfinavir, saquinavir, ketoconazole, telithromycin) with AirDuo RespiClick is not recommended because increased systemic corticosteroid and increased cardiovascular adverse effects may occur Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors and Tricyclic Antidepressants: AirDuo RespiClick should be administered with extreme caution to patients being treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors or tricyclic antidepressants, or within 2 weeks of discontinuation of such agents, because the action of salmeterol, a component of AirDuo RespiClick, on the vascular system may be potentiated by these agents Beta-Adrenergic Receptor Blocking Agents: Beta-blockers not only block the pulmonary effect of beta-agonists, such as salmeterol, a component of AirDuo RespiClick, but may also produce severe bronchospasm in patients with asthma. Therefore, patients with asthma should not normally be treated with beta-blockers Non-Potassium-Sparing Diuretics: The ECG changes and/or hypokalemia that may result from the administration of non–potassium-sparing diuretics (such as loop or thiazide diuretics) can be acutely worsened by beta-agonists, such as salmeterol, a component of AirDuo RespiClick. Caution is advised in the coadministration of AirDuo RespiClick with non–potassium-sparing diuretics



Use in Specific Populations: Since both fluticasone propionate and salmeterol are predominantly cleared by hepatic metabolism, impairment of liver function may lead to accumulation of fluticasone propionate and salmeterol in plasma. Therefore, patients with hepatic disease should be closely monitored

Please click here for full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING:

About Asthma

Asthma is a chronic (long term) disease usually characterized by airway inflammation and narrowing of the airways, which can vary over time. Asthma may cause recurring periods of wheezing (a whistling sound when you breathe), chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing that often occurs at night or early in the morning. Without appropriate treatment, asthma symptoms may become more severe and result in an asthma attack, which can lead to hospitalization and even death.

About Teva Respiratory

Teva Respiratory develops and delivers high-quality treatment options for respiratory conditions, including asthma, COPD and allergic rhinitis. The Teva Respiratory portfolio is centered on optimizing respiratory treatment for patients and healthcare providers through the development of novel delivery systems and therapies that help address unmet needs. The company’s respiratory pipeline and clinical trial program are based on drug molecules delivered in proprietary dry powder formulations and breath-activated device technologies, as well as a targeted biologic treatment for severe asthma. Through research and clinical development, Teva Respiratory continually works to expand, strengthen and build upon its treatment portfolio to positively impact the lives of the millions of patients living with respiratory disease.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading global pharmaceutical company that delivers high-quality, patient-centric healthcare solutions used by approximately 200 million patients in 100 markets every day. Headquartered in Israel, Teva is the world’s largest generic medicines producer, leveraging its portfolio of more than 1,800 molecules to produce a wide range of generic products in nearly every therapeutic area. In specialty medicines, Teva has the world-leading innovative treatment for multiple sclerosis as well as late-stage development programs for other disorders of the central nervous system, including movement disorders, migraine, pain and neurodegenerative conditions, as well as a broad portfolio of respiratory products. Teva is leveraging its generics and specialty capabilities in order to seek new ways of addressing unmet patient needs by combining drug development with devices, services and technologies. Teva's net revenues in 2016 were $21.9 billion. For more information, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the launch of AirDuo™ RespiClick® and its Authorized Generic, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: