pSivida (PSDV) To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results On Thursday, May 4th

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) (ASX:PVA), a leader in the development of sustained release drug delivery products primarily for treating eye diseases, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 will be released after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2017, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-7507 from the U.S. and Canada, or (631) 813-4828 from international locations. The conference ID is 7711761. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at http://www.psivida.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2017, at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET and ending on May 11, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The replay may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the U.S. and Canada or (404) 537-3406 from international locations, Conference ID Number: 7711761. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the corporate website during that time.

About pSivida Corp. pSivida Corp. (www.psivida.com), headquartered in Watertown, MA, is a leader in the development of sustained release drug products for treating eye diseases. pSivida has developed three of only four FDA-approved sustained-release treatments for back-of-the-eye diseases. The most recent, ILUVIEN®, a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema, licensed to Alimera Sciences, is currently sold directly in the U.S. and three EU countries. Retisert®, an implant for posterior uveitis, is licensed to and sold by Bausch & Lomb. pSivida's lead product candidate, Durasert™ micro-insert for posterior segment uveitis being independently developed, is currently in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials. pSivida's pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core platform technology, Durasert™, to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis and other diseases. To learn more about pSivida please visit www.psivida.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Various statements made in this release are forward-looking, and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect or believe may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements include uncertainties with respect to: our ability to obtain needed capital; our ability to achieve profitable operations; potential declines in Retisert royalties; fluctuations in our operating results; further impairment of our intangible assets; our ability to obtain marketing approvals for and successfully commercialize Durasert three-year uveitis for posterior segment uveitis; performance by CROs, vendors and investigators; timing of filing marketing approval applications for Durasert three-year uveitis; acceptability of data to be filed in support of Durasert three-year uveitis marketing applications; maintenance of EU orphan designation for Durasert three-year uveitis, potential off-label sales of ILUVIEN for posterior segment uveitis; successful commercialization of, and receipt of revenues from, ILUVIEN for DME; Alimera’s ability to continue as a going concern; the effect of pricing and reimbursement decisions on sales of ILUVIEN for DME; consequences of fluocinolone acetonide side effects; outcome of dispute with Alimera on commercialization expenses; our ability to develop Tethadur to successfully deliver large biologic molecules and develop products using it; efficacy and future development of a severe OA implant by us; our ability to successfully develop product candidates, initiate and complete clinical trials and receive regulatory approvals; our ability to market and sell products; the success of current and future license agreements; termination or breach of current license agreements; effects of competition and other developments affecting sales of products; market acceptance of products; effects of guidelines, recommendations and studies; protection of intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; product liability; industry consolidation; compliance with environmental laws; manufacturing risks; risks and costs of international business operations; effects of potential U.K. exit from the EU; legislative or regulatory changes; volatility of stock price; possible dilution; absence of dividends; and other factors described in our filings with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statements in light of these risks. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes makes it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.

