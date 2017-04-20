Oxford Immunotec (OXFD) Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Conference Call For May 2, 2017

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2017 financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Altieri, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.



To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (855) 363-5047 for United States callers and +1 (484) 365-2897 for international callers and reference confirmation code 8077049, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Oxford Immunotec's website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT®.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. Also obtained through the acquisitions is the Company's third product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the Company is currently seeking FDA clearance. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are pipeline products as part of the Company's fourth intended product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these four product lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

