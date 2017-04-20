OpGen (OPGN)Announces Date Of First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2017 financial results after close of market on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business progress.



Dial-in Information

U.S. Dial-In Number: 844-420-8185

International Dial-In Number: 216-562-0481

Conference ID: 11373581

Replay Dial-In Information

U.S. Dial-In Number: 855-859-2056

International Dial-In Number: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 11373581

The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company’s website at http://ir.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company’s website for 90 days.

