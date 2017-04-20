 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

OpGen (OPGN)Announces Date Of First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call



4/20/2017 10:26:38 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2017 financial results after close of market on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business progress.

Dial-in Information
U.S. Dial-In Number: 844-420-8185
International Dial-In Number: 216-562-0481
Conference ID: 11373581

Replay Dial-In Information
U.S. Dial-In Number: 855-859-2056
International Dial-In Number: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 11373581

The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company’s website at http://ir.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company’s website for 90 days.

About OpGen
OpGen, Inc. is harnessing the power of informatics and genomic analysis to provide complete solutions for patient, hospital and network-wide infection prevention and treatment. Learn more at www.opgen.com and follow OpGen on Twitter and LinkedIn

Company Contact: Michael Farmer Director, Marketing (240) 813-1284 mfarmer@opgen.com InvestorRelations@opgen.com Investor and Media Contact: MacDougall Biomedical Communications Cammy Duong 781-591-3443 cduong@macbiocom.com

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 