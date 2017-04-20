John Aitchison, Leader In Systems Biology, Named New President Of The Center For Infectious Disease Research

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a unanimous vote, the Board of Trustees of the Center for Infectious
Disease Research (CID Research) appointed John Aitchison, professor and
chief science officer, as president and director. Aitchison will amplify
the world recognition of the Center’s research and vision.
“CID Research is renowned for cutting-edge research with an impact that
will increase exponentially with John, a leader who cares deeply about
the humanitarian side of science along with the success of the Center
and the people who work here,” says Board of Trustees Chairman Irwin
Goverman. “We are excited about his vision for the future.”
Aitchison has held key leadership roles at CID Research since 2011. He
is internationally recognized as a pioneer of the systems biology
approach combining computational and high-throughput biology, most
recently applying this to infectious disease. Aitchison’s activity in
the scientific community is extensive, including teaching, editorial and
advisory roles with international universities, journals, research
institutes and biotech companies.
“I am confident in John’s vision and ability to ensure our Center
continues its forty-year tradition of innovation and impact in
infectious disease research,” says Kenneth Stuart, CID Research founder
and professor.
“I am honored by the Board’s confidence and for the opportunity to
continue working alongside outstanding colleagues at CID Research,” says
Aitchison. “Our mission has never been more critical and the
technologies available to us today enable new approaches never before
thought possible. I am sure these methods will lead to breakthroughs
that will save lives, relieve suffering, strengthen societies and expand
economies across the globe.”
Aitchison begins his new role at CID Research at a time of unparalleled
progress in the fight against infectious diseases just as issues of
awareness and funding of pioneering scientific research become more
critical than ever.
ABOUT THE CENTER FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH
CID Research is the largest independent, non-profit organization in the
U.S. focused solely on infectious disease research. Our research is the
foundation for new drugs, vaccines and diagnostics that benefit those
who need our help most: the 14 million people who will otherwise die
each year from infectious diseases, including malaria, HIV/AIDS and
tuberculosis. Founded in 1976, the Center partners with key
international collaborators and focuses on discoveries that will save
lives. For more information, visit www.cidresearch.org.