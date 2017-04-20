John Aitchison, Leader In Systems Biology, Named New President Of The Center For Infectious Disease Research

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a unanimous vote, the Board of Trustees of the Center for Infectious Disease Research (CID Research) appointed John Aitchison, professor and chief science officer, as president and director. Aitchison will amplify the world recognition of the Center’s research and vision.

“CID Research is renowned for cutting-edge research with an impact that will increase exponentially with John, a leader who cares deeply about the humanitarian side of science along with the success of the Center and the people who work here,” says Board of Trustees Chairman Irwin Goverman. “We are excited about his vision for the future.”

Aitchison has held key leadership roles at CID Research since 2011. He is internationally recognized as a pioneer of the systems biology approach combining computational and high-throughput biology, most recently applying this to infectious disease. Aitchison’s activity in the scientific community is extensive, including teaching, editorial and advisory roles with international universities, journals, research institutes and biotech companies.

“I am confident in John’s vision and ability to ensure our Center continues its forty-year tradition of innovation and impact in infectious disease research,” says Kenneth Stuart, CID Research founder and professor.

“I am honored by the Board’s confidence and for the opportunity to continue working alongside outstanding colleagues at CID Research,” says Aitchison. “Our mission has never been more critical and the technologies available to us today enable new approaches never before thought possible. I am sure these methods will lead to breakthroughs that will save lives, relieve suffering, strengthen societies and expand economies across the globe.”

Aitchison begins his new role at CID Research at a time of unparalleled progress in the fight against infectious diseases just as issues of awareness and funding of pioneering scientific research become more critical than ever.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH

CID Research is the largest independent, non-profit organization in the U.S. focused solely on infectious disease research. Our research is the foundation for new drugs, vaccines and diagnostics that benefit those who need our help most: the 14 million people who will otherwise die each year from infectious diseases, including malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Founded in 1976, the Center partners with key international collaborators and focuses on discoveries that will save lives. For more information, visit www.cidresearch.org.