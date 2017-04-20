UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Adopts Samsung BodyTom For Brachytherapy Suite

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung NeuroLogica, an emerging leader in medical imaging technology, announced today that the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in Sacramento, Ca., added BodyTom®, the world’s first portable, full-body, 32-slice CT scanner to its brachytherapy suite.

“UC Davis is opening a brachytherapy suite, and this type of CT scanner is one of many pieces of new technology that we will be able to offer for patient care”

The BodyTom will significantly improve their workflow process efficiency goals by eliminating the need to transfer patients to a CT simulator room, reducing risks associated with moving patients including displacing brachytherapy applicators and increased duration of brachytherapy procedures. In addition to improving safety, the CT scanner’s real-time imaging enhances accuracy when treating cancer patients undergoing brachytherapy treatment.

“UC Davis is opening a brachytherapy suite, and this type of CT scanner is one of many pieces of new technology that we will be able to offer for patient care,” said Richard Valicenti, professor and chair of radiation oncology at UC Davis. “UC Davis is at the forefront in adopting the latest treatment technologies that provide patients with the best opportunities for positive outcomes. We are the first in this region to have such full range of cancer care options for our patients.”

BodyTom is a self-shielded, multi-departmental imaging solution capable of transforming any room in the hospital into an advanced imaging suite. The system features an 85cm gantry and a 60cm field of view, the largest field of view available in a portable CT scanner. Uniquely designed to accommodate patients of all sizes, BodyTom provides point-of-care imaging wherever high-quality CT images are needed, including the operating room, intensive care unit, radiation oncology suites, and the emergency department. The combination of rapid scan time, flexible settings, and immediate image viewing makes the BodyTom a valuable tool to any facility needing versatile real-time portable imaging.

Radiation oncologists use brachytherapy to treat forms of prostate, lung, breast, colorectal and gynecologic cancers. Radioactive sources are temporarily inserted inside tumors or areas of interest; this process enables precise delivery of high doses in a short time. The BodyTom produces high-quality, 3-D images to aid this process and can also be used to double-check the placement of radioactive implants, and make adjustments as necessary, without moving the patient.

“Health systems are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality care, and the BodyTom is a perfect example of the latest technology that’s available to help meet the high expectations of patients, providers and administrators,” said Phil Sullivan, President and CEO of Samsung NeuroLogica. “With the addition of the BodyTom scanner to its brachytherapy suite, UC Davis Medical Center is setting a new standard for its patients. We are confident that more cancer centers will follow suit so that their patients can also benefit from efficient and safe in-suite imaging.”

The BodyTom portable CT scanner is designed to help medical physicists and radiation oncologists map out a course of treatment at the point of care, in real time. Clinical studies have shown BodyTom CT to be a safe, highly precise tool for aiding the insertion of implants in anatomically complex procedures such as spinal surgery,1 enhancing outcomes.2

For more detailed information on BodyTom, visit: http://www.neurologica.com/bodytom.

