UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Adopts Samsung BodyTom For Brachytherapy Suite

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung NeuroLogica, an emerging leader in medical imaging technology,
announced today that the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in
Sacramento, Ca., added BodyTom®, the world’s first portable,
full-body, 32-slice CT scanner to its brachytherapy suite.
“UC Davis is opening a brachytherapy suite, and this type of CT scanner
is one of many pieces of new technology that we will be able to offer
for patient care”
The BodyTom will significantly improve their workflow process efficiency
goals by eliminating the need to transfer patients to a CT simulator
room, reducing risks associated with moving patients including
displacing brachytherapy applicators and increased duration of
brachytherapy procedures. In addition to improving safety, the CT
scanner’s real-time imaging enhances accuracy when treating cancer
patients undergoing brachytherapy treatment.
radiation oncology at UC Davis. “UC Davis is at the forefront in
adopting the latest treatment technologies that provide patients with
the best opportunities for positive outcomes. We are the first in this
region to have such full range of cancer care options for our patients.”
BodyTom is a self-shielded, multi-departmental imaging solution capable
of transforming any room in the hospital into an advanced imaging suite.
The system features an 85cm gantry and a 60cm field of view, the largest
field of view available in a portable CT scanner. Uniquely designed to
accommodate patients of all sizes, BodyTom provides point-of-care
imaging wherever high-quality CT images are needed, including the
operating room, intensive care unit, radiation oncology suites, and the
emergency department. The combination of rapid scan time, flexible
settings, and immediate image viewing makes the BodyTom a valuable tool
to any facility needing versatile real-time portable imaging.
Radiation oncologists use brachytherapy to treat forms of prostate,
lung, breast, colorectal and gynecologic cancers. Radioactive sources
are temporarily inserted inside tumors or areas of interest; this
process enables precise delivery of high doses in a short time. The
BodyTom produces high-quality, 3-D images to aid this process and can
also be used to double-check the placement of radioactive implants, and
make adjustments as necessary, without moving the patient.
“Health systems are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality
care, and the BodyTom is a perfect example of the latest technology
that’s available to help meet the high expectations of patients,
providers and administrators,” said Phil Sullivan, President and CEO of
Samsung NeuroLogica. “With the addition of the BodyTom scanner to its
brachytherapy suite, UC Davis Medical Center is setting a new standard
for its patients. We are confident that more cancer centers will follow
suit so that their patients can also benefit from efficient and safe
in-suite imaging.”
The BodyTom portable CT scanner is designed to help medical physicists
and radiation oncologists map out a course of treatment at the point of
care, in real time. Clinical studies have shown BodyTom CT to be a safe,
highly precise tool for aiding the insertion of implants in anatomically
complex procedures such as spinal surgery,1 enhancing
outcomes.2
About Samsung NeuroLogica
Samsung NeuroLogica, the
healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops,
manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is
committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to
healthcare providers. Samsung NeuroLogica, the global corporate
headquarters and manufacturer of Samsung computed tomography, is also
the US headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung
digital radiography and ultrasound systems. Samsung NeuroLogica’s
growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies are used worldwide in
leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care,
improve patient satisfaction, and increase workflow efficiency. Samsung
is committed to being leaders in the field of healthcare imaging. For
more information, please visit www.SamsungNeuroLogica.com.
