Gilead (GILD) To Present Clinical And Preclinical Data On Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) At The International Liver Congress 2017

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that it will
present data from 15 abstracts on the pathogenesis and treatment of NASH
this week at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam. This
includes data Gilead will present during the opening session of the
congress, which indicate that fibrosis is the primary determinant of
NASH clinical disease progression (#GS-004). Gilead will also present
data on investigational compounds targeting distinct mechanisms of
action being studied individually, and as combination therapies, for the
treatment of NASH.
NASH is a chronic liver disease associated with steatosis, or
accumulation of fat within the liver, that can lead to inflammation,
progressive fibrosis and cirrhosis. The median survival for a NASH
patient with cirrhosis (F4) is approximately five years.
While found to be ineffective for reducing liver fibrosis in patients
with NASH, Phase 2b studies of simtuzumab, have generated important data
on the clinical progression of the disease. These analyses indicate that
the primary determinant of progression to cirrhosis in patients with
bridging fibrosis or to events of hepatic decompensation in patients
with cirrhosis is the fibrosis stage at baseline, and its change over
time. Data from the simtuzumab studies also show that modest weight loss
(=5 percent of body weight), observed in approximately 10 percent of
patients, does not reduce progression to cirrhosis in NASH patients with
bridging fibrosis, and that weight loss did not prevent hepatic
decompensation in patients with cirrhosis (#SAT-318, #THU-362).
“These analyses provide important insights into the natural history of
NASH, especially among patients with advanced disease,” said Arun J.
Sanyal, MD, lead study author and Professor of Medicine, Physiology and
Molecular Pathology, School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth
University. “The results indicate that liver fibrosis is a key focus for
therapeutic intervention.”
“NASH patients with advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis face the greatest
risk of clinical complications and have the most urgent need for
therapeutic options,” said Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, Executive Vice
President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer at
Gilead. “Clinical trials across Gilead’s NASH pipeline are focused on
this patient group, with the goal of reversing fibrosis and reducing
disease progression in patients with advanced fibrosis.”
Selonsertib Studies
Several abstracts to be presented at the conference provide new insight
into the potential of selonsertib, an investigational apoptosis
signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1) inhibitor, in NASH patients with
advanced fibrosis. Additional analyses from an open-label Phase 2 study
of selonsertib indicate that improvement in liver fibrosis observed with
selonsertib treatment was associated with consistent reductions in
several noninvasive measures, including markers of liver cell death and
inflammation (#PS-090), liver stiffness as assessed by magnetic
resonance elastography (MRE) and liver fat as assessed by MRI-proton
density fat fraction (PDFF) (#SAT-489, #SAT-483). Patients with fibrosis
regression due to selonsertib also reported improved patient-reported
outcomes (#PS-092). Collectively, these data demonstrate the consistency
of the anti-fibrotic effects of selonsertib and highlight the potential
of noninvasive assessment in monitoring response to treatment. An
additional analysis from this study to be presented during an oral
session also demonstrated accelerated aging based on an epigenetic
clock, that is associated with the severity of fibrosis in patients with
NASH (#PS-093).
Combination Therapy Data
Gilead will also present data from a preclinical study for an
investigational combination of NASH therapies targeting different
mechanisms of action. In a mouse model of NASH, treatment with the
combination of an ASK1 inhibitor and GS-9674, an investigational
non-steroidal Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, demonstrated greater
reduction in hepatic steatosis and in the expression of genes associated
with fibrosis compared to either agent alone (#PS-030). The preclinical
data also demonstrate that ASK1 and FXR help regulate independent
pathways contributing to NASH, supporting the investigation of the
combination of selonsertib and GS-9674 in patients with NASH.
Further information about the clinical studies described above can be
found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Gilead’s Clinical Programs in NASH
Gilead is advancing a pipeline of novel investigational therapies for
the treatment of NASH with advanced fibrosis. Gilead is currently
planning or conducting Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating
single-agent and combination therapy approaches against multiple core
pathways associated with NASH – metabolic dysregulation, inflammation
and fibrosis. Compounds in development include an ASK1 inhibitor,
selonsertib; an FXR agonist, GS-9674; and GS-0976, an inhibitor of
Acetyl-CoA Carboxylase (ACC). Phase 3 trials evaluating selonsertib
among NASH patients with bridging fibrosis (F3) or cirrhosis (F4) are
ongoing (the STELLAR program). GS-9674 and GS-0976 are currently in
Phase 2 studies.
Selonsertib, GS-9674, and GS-0976, alone and in combination, are
investigational therapies and have not been determined to be safe or
efficacious.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops
and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical
need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering
from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30
countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s
ability to complete its Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial programs
evaluating selonsertib, GS-9674 and GS-0976 in patients with NASH in the
currently anticipated timelines or at all. In addition, there is the
possibility of unfavorable results from further clinical trials
involving these compounds. Further, it is possible that Gilead may make
a strategic decision to discontinue development of selonsertib, GS-9674
and GS-0976 if, for example, Gilead believes commercialization will be
difficult relative to other opportunities in its pipeline. As a result,
selonsertib, GS-9674 and GS-0976 may never be successfully
commercialized. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause
actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the
forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these
forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in
detail in Gilead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2016, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information
currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to
update any such forward-looking statements.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s
website at www.gilead.com,
follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs
at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Investors
Sung Lee, 650-524-7792
or
Media
Nathan
Kaiser, 650-522-1853