22nd Century Group, Inc. Will Play Leading Role In Industrial Hemp Industry

CLARENCE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE MKT:XXII),
a plant biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction
and cannabis research, announced today that the Company is building on
its newly developed THC-free marijuana. 22nd Century scientists and
sponsored researchers are now developing important “enabling tools” that
allow for the targeted manipulation of cannabinoid production in the
cannabis plant. With this technology, the Company is working to create
industrial hemp plants with altered levels of cannabinoids for new
medicines and improved agricultural uses. These projects have already
added significantly to the Company’s cannabis-based intellectual
property portfolio.
As leaders in the resurgent industrial hemp industry, Dr. Paul Rushton,
the Company’s Vice President of Plant Biotechnology and Thomas James,
the Company’s General Counsel, were invited by New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo, to the first-ever “Summit on Growing the Hemp Industry in New
York State” that was held this week at Cornell University. 22nd
Century’s recent advances, including the creation of zero-THC hemp
plants, earned the Company a prominent spot at the meeting where
Governor Cuomo’s executive team announced the goal of tripling hemp
production in New York. The invitation-only event assembled key players
who are leading the state’s fast-emerging industrial hemp industry.
Through generous research investment and business-friendly regulations,
New York Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced the
administration’s commitment to making New York State the national leader
in the production of industrial hemp. New York has already removed the
cap on hemp growing licenses; 22nd Century expects to receive permits to
grow hemp in both the Company’s Buffalo-based laboratories and in New
York state farms with contract growers. In addition, New York is
securing a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) permit to facilitate the import
of hemp seeds by the state – a move that will speed the research and
development efforts in New York for 22nd Century’s proprietary hemp
varieties, high CBD hemp plants, and plants with other unique agronomic
traits.
22nd Century’s increasingly prominent role in the hemp industry is
underlined by extensive recent news coverage of the Company’s zero-THC
hemp on WIVBTV “Local
Team Develops Strain of THC-Free Marijuana,” in The Buffalo News
“Why
a Clarence Company is Taking the High Out of Marijuana,” and in a
host of other publications. 22nd Century Group is engaged in talks with
research universities and hemp growers in the State of New York and
across the country with the aim of bringing the Company’s highly
differentiated hemp plants with unique cannabinoid profiles into the
fast-growing industrial hemp industry.
“22nd Century is spearheading the development of important new varieties
of industrial hemp and medical marijuana,” stated Dr. Paul Rushton, the
Company’s Vice President of Plant Biotechnology. “Our expertise is in
high demand by research universities, state agricultural programs,
growers, and hemp processors; 22nd Century’s zero-THC hemp will form the
foundation for hemp revitalization in New York and across the entire
country.”
