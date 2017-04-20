PPD (PPDI) Heroes Advocate For Clinical Research To Improve Patient Health

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)
today announced the kickoff of its 2017 educational campaign to raise
awareness about the life-changing impact of clinical research, featuring
a team of PPD
Heroes who share their personal stories to inspire hope.
“The more than 19,000
professionals of PPD find inspiration in the PPD Heroes’ stories as we
pursue our mission of delivering life-changing therapies in close
collaboration with our clients. We hope the PPD Heroes will inspire
countless people to get involved and support clinical research.”
PPD Heroes are extraordinary people who have overcome illness with
medical treatments developed through clinical research. They help raise
awareness about the importance of increasing participation
in clinical trials by both patients and physicians alike to advance
the development of next-generation therapies.
The PPD Heroes will share their motivating stories at a number of events
this year to support organizations that, like PPD, are committed to
improving health and saving lives. This spring, the PPD Heroes and a
large contingent of PPD employees will participate in two North Carolina
events: the American Cancer Society’s Relay
For Life of New Hanover County in Wilmington on April 28 and 29, and
the Susan
G. Komen Triangle Race for the Cure in RTP on May 6.
“PPD Heroes remind us of the remarkable progress we’ve made in
developing treatments for many diseases and health conditions, yet there
is much still to accomplish,” said Ed Murray, executive vice president
Introducing our PPD Heroes:
-
Teresa
Dunlap, an executive director of project management for PPD,
who has worked for more than 20 years on clinical trials. In 2012, she
was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. Now at five years
following treatment, she is well past the three-year mark
post-treatment, beyond the danger zone for a recurrence.
-
Angela
Esquivel, a PPD senior manager focused on patient safety, who
was diagnosed with ductile carcinoma in situ at the age of 30. She has
no family history of breast cancer. As a 15-year cancer survivor and
PPD employee, she frequently works on breast cancer clinical trials,
which she specifically seeks out because her personal experience
enables her to closely relate to the patients. She is a passionate
advocate of cancer education.
-
Denise
Fowler, a senior director in oncology at PPD, who was
diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2000, despite having no family
history of the disease. Following surgery and chemotherapy, she has
been cancer-free for more than 15 years. As a survivor, she devotes
much of her energy and attention to helping increase awareness of
ovarian cancer and the value of clinical research.
-
Kirk
Smith, owner of a graphic design and web firm in Athens,
Georgia, who, though a nonsmoker, was diagnosed with lung cancer in
2013. His diagnosis was stage IIIb lung cancer with an ALK+ mutation,
an extremely rare genetic mutation that has a five-year survival rate
of just 5 percent. He credits clinical research for the development of
innovative new treatments that have been effective for him and allowed
him to continue his demanding routines as a competitive runner.
-
Wendy
Chioji, who was diagnosed with – and beat – stage II breast
cancer in 2001. More recently, she has participated in three trials in
her latest battle against recurrent thymic carcinoma, an extremely
rare, fast-growing cancer of the thymus gland. The third trial, which
she started 14 months ago, has proven to be very encouraging for her
treatment.
Now in its eighth year, the PPD Heroes campaign is part of PPD’s ongoing
efforts to help increase understanding of the importance of
participation in clinical trials, with a clear focus on patients,
physicians and patient-focused organizations.
