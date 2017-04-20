BioForward (WI) Release: Medical Imaging Forum Tells Stories Of Wisconsin Collaboration To Answer Complex Medical Challenges

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioForward, a member-driven state association and voice for Wisconsin’s
biohealth industry, has announced their first event of their new Forum
series dedicated to showcasing the strength of Wisconsin’s biohealth
ecosystem.
“We look forward to hosting this new
series of events that will showcase the vast power we have as a state
and industry, featuring each sector that fits into the broader health
solutions picture.”
The new half-day forum series will feature emerging and growing
technologies and industries within the larger biohealth sectors
including research institutions, digital health, medical devices and
diagnostics, and biotech and biopharma. The first forum will be held in
partnership with Morgridge Institute for Research, bringing together
medical imaging leaders from research, academia, and industry.
“Now is the time for Wisconsin to start promoting the strength of our
biohealth industry and emphasizing the impact the biohealth industry has
on the state economy and Wisconsin’s role in medical innovation,” said
The event will feature three panel sessions covering industry and
academic collaboration, medical imaging prototype development, and
innovative pancreatic cancer research taking place at UW-Madison.
Moderating the keynote panel on pancreatic cancer research will be Tommy
Thompson, former governor of Wisconsin, who will discuss his family
history of pancreatic cancer and lead the discussion around the impact
of the groundbreaking research taking place in Wisconsin.
“The Medical Imaging Forum is an opportunity to show the value of
interdisciplinary science and the life-changing innovations that develop
from the work happening in Wisconsin,” said Brad Schwartz, CEO of the
Morgridge Institute for Research. “The research and collaborations
highlighted at this event are key to establishing Wisconsin’s medical
imaging presence world-wide.”
Held at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, the event will take
place on Thursday, May 11th, from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.,
followed by networking and exclusive Morgridge Fab Lab Tours.
Registration and additional information can be found on the BioForward
website
website here.
About BioForward
BioForward was founded in 1987, as the Wisconsin Biotechnology
Association, a partnership among leaders in Wisconsin’s emerging
biotechnology industry. The association joined forces in 2002 with the
medical device manufacturers, and became the Wisconsin Biotechnology and
Medical Device Association. The organization was rebranded in 2009 as
BioForward. Over the past decade our membership has grown to include key
industry sectors across a broad cross-section of biohealth specialties
including health IT, drug development, medical devices, and research
instrumentation and reagents. Our focus in 2017 is advocating on behalf
of Wisconsin’s industry strength in integrated health solutions and
research. We have implemented a Strength of Wisconsin Biohealth campaign
and placed emphasis that BioForward represents this impactful industry
for the state of Wisconsin.