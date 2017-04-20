BioForward (WI) Release: Medical Imaging Forum Tells Stories Of Wisconsin Collaboration To Answer Complex Medical Challenges

BioForward hosts first event of Forum series, highlighting innovation and collaboration in Wisconsin’s medical imaging industry.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioForward, a member-driven state association and voice for Wisconsin’s biohealth industry, has announced their first event of their new Forum series dedicated to showcasing the strength of Wisconsin’s biohealth ecosystem.

“We look forward to hosting this new series of events that will showcase the vast power we have as a state and industry, featuring each sector that fits into the broader health solutions picture.”

The new half-day forum series will feature emerging and growing technologies and industries within the larger biohealth sectors including research institutions, digital health, medical devices and diagnostics, and biotech and biopharma. The first forum will be held in partnership with Morgridge Institute for Research, bringing together medical imaging leaders from research, academia, and industry.

“Now is the time for Wisconsin to start promoting the strength of our biohealth industry and emphasizing the impact the biohealth industry has on the state economy and Wisconsin’s role in medical innovation,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward. “We look forward to hosting this new series of events that will showcase the vast power we have as a state and industry, featuring each sector that fits into the broader health solutions picture.”

The event will feature three panel sessions covering industry and academic collaboration, medical imaging prototype development, and innovative pancreatic cancer research taking place at UW-Madison. Moderating the keynote panel on pancreatic cancer research will be Tommy Thompson, former governor of Wisconsin, who will discuss his family history of pancreatic cancer and lead the discussion around the impact of the groundbreaking research taking place in Wisconsin.

“The Medical Imaging Forum is an opportunity to show the value of interdisciplinary science and the life-changing innovations that develop from the work happening in Wisconsin,” said Brad Schwartz, CEO of the Morgridge Institute for Research. “The research and collaborations highlighted at this event are key to establishing Wisconsin’s medical imaging presence world-wide.”

Held at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, the event will take place on Thursday, May 11th, from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., followed by networking and exclusive Morgridge Fab Lab Tours. Registration and additional information can be found on the BioForward website here.

About BioForward

BioForward was founded in 1987, as the Wisconsin Biotechnology Association, a partnership among leaders in Wisconsin’s emerging biotechnology industry. The association joined forces in 2002 with the medical device manufacturers, and became the Wisconsin Biotechnology and Medical Device Association. The organization was rebranded in 2009 as BioForward. Over the past decade our membership has grown to include key industry sectors across a broad cross-section of biohealth specialties including health IT, drug development, medical devices, and research instrumentation and reagents. Our focus in 2017 is advocating on behalf of Wisconsin’s industry strength in integrated health solutions and research. We have implemented a Strength of Wisconsin Biohealth campaign and placed emphasis that BioForward represents this impactful industry for the state of Wisconsin.