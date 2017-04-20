REPLICor Inc. Discloses Achievement Of 1 Year Functional Control Of HBV And HDV With Naps And New Mechanistic Insights In NAP Pharmacology

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Replicor Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company targeting a
cure for chronic HBV and HDV infection, today disclosed significant new
data on NAP activity in HBV and HDV infections at the European
Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2017 annual meeting held
April 19-23, 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Updates in the REP 301 (HBV/HDV coinfection) and REP 401 (HBV infection)
studies demonstrated important advances:
1. In the REP 301 study, previously reported functional control at 24
weeks follow-up of HBV (5/12 patients) and HDV (7/12 patients) was shown
to be maintained at one year, demonstrating the durability of functional
control established with NAP based therapy (poster LBP-507).
2. In the REP 401 study, 30 patients have received at least 12 weeks of
NAP exposure and serum HBsAg response over time continues to improve:
current reductions from baseline presented were >1log in 29 patients,
>2logs in 25 patients, >4logs in 19 patients, with HBsAg loss in 14
patients. Improved efficacy of pegIFN (marked anti-HBs production and/or
therapeutic transaminase flares) occurred in all patients with HBsAg
reduction > 4 log (poster THU-154).
3. Surprisingly, analysis of serum HBsAg, HBeAg, HBcrAg, HBV RNA, HBV
DNA and HDV RNA in both studies indicated that circulating HBsAg appears
to be almost completely derived from integration.
“The notion that almost all circulating HBsAg is derived from
integration has important therapeutic implications,” said CSO Dr. Andrew
Vaillant. “As the primary immunosuppressive agent in HBV and HDV
infections, HBsAg removal will be critical. It’s very likely that new
investigational agents with other antiviral mechanisms will still
require agents directly targeting HBsAg release like NAPs in order to
achieve a high rate of functional control.” Dr. Bazinet, CEO, added “our
continually expanding clinical data continues to demonstrate that
significant rates of functional control of HBV and HDV can be achieved
with currently approved drugs and NAPs.”
Deep sequencing of HBsAg in the previous REP 102 study showed no
selection pressure with REP 2139, further validating the serum HBsAg
response to NAP therapy (Poster THU-155). A recently developed tissue
culture system now reproduces for the first time the post-entry effects
of NAPs on secretion of HBV particles observed preclinically and
clinically (Poster THU-156).
Dr. Vaillant remarked, “The ability to model the post-entry effects of
NAPs in tissue culture is the culmination of more than 6 years of work
which including various collaborators worldwide. With this tool finally
in place, the host mechanisms targeted by NAPs can now begin to be
explored.”
Replicor’s presentations from EASL 2017 are now available at www.replicor.com/science/conference-presentations.
For the 2017 EASL Meeting: https://ilc-congress.eu/.
About Replicor
Replicor is a privately held biopharmaceutical company with the most
advanced clinical data in the development of the cure for HBV and HDV.
The company is dedicated to accelerating the development of an effective
treatment for patients with HBV and HBV/HDV infection. www.replicor.com