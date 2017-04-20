Innoviva Announces Preliminary Results Of Annual Meeting

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (the “Company” or “Innoviva”) (NASDAQ: INVA) is pleased to announce that, based on the advice of its proxy solicitor, the Company believes shareholders voted to reelect all seven of Innoviva’s director nominees—William H. Waltrip, Michael W. Aguiar, Barbara Duncan, Catherine J. Friedman, Patrick G. LePore, Paul Pepe and James L. Tyree—to the Innoviva Board of Directors (the “Board”) at today’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

William H. Waltrip, Chairman of the Board of Innoviva, stated: “We are pleased with the preliminary outcome of today’s vote and will continue to work to maximize long-term value for all shareholders. This includes continuing to engage in productive conversations with our investors as well as completing the recently announced comprehensive review of our costs that we committed to undertake in response to shareholder feedback. On behalf of Innoviva’s entire Board and management team, we wish to thank our shareholders for their continued support.”

Preliminary results provided by Innoviva’s proxy solicitor indicate that, in addition to reelecting all seven Innoviva nominees to the Company’s Board, Innoviva’s shareholders:

ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Innoviva’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2017;

approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Innoviva’s named executive officers; and

approved, on an advisory basis, holding an annual “say-on-pay” vote on executive compensation.

The results of the Annual Meeting are subject to the final tabulation of the independent inspector of election.

The Company expects to issue certified results in due course, following the customary review period. Innoviva will file the voting results with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is focused on bringing compelling new medicines to patients in areas of unmet need by leveraging its significant expertise in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®, which were jointly developed by Innoviva and GSK. Under the agreement with GSK, Innoviva is eligible to receive associated royalty revenues from RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA®, ANORO® ELLIPTA®. In addition, Innoviva retains a 15 percent economic interest in future payments made by GSK for earlier-stage programs partnered with Theravance BioPharma, Inc., including the closed triple combination therapy for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). For more information, please visit Innoviva's website at www.inva.com.

ANORO®, RELVAR®, BREO® and ELLIPTA® are trademarks of the GlaxoSmithKline group of companies.

