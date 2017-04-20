NuVasive (NUVA) Launches New Spinal Trauma Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), a leading medical device company focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions, today announced the launch the new RELINE® Trauma portfolio, which will serve as the Company's foundation to address the estimated $100 million U.S. spine trauma fixation market, currently growing 5.6 percent annually.

Spine trauma cases are performed approximately 90 percent open and only 10 percent minimally-invasive. RELINE Trauma is the first trauma system designed to provide surgeons the flexibility to customize their approach intra-operatively, including traditional open, MAS® (Maximum Access Surgery) or hybrid procedures, depending on the pathology and patient needs. Developed by the leader in minimally disruptive spine technology, the Company's new trauma system supports surgeons in the increasing transition from open to MAS spine procedures.

The system offers surgeons the ability to customize implant types and supports a multitude of techniques, depending on surgeon preference. Also, RELINE Trauma enhances the surgeon's ability to dial-in fracture correction through a dual rack system achieving independent lordosis restoration and parallel compression/distraction for ligamentotaxis. This enables procedures to be completed by one surgeon rather than two, helping reduce the total cost of the procedure.

"The versatility of the new RELINE Trauma system allows me to address trauma surgery circumferentially," said Juan Uribe, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Florida. "NuVasive has removed the need for a second surgeon and eliminated hours in comparison to the alternative technique. RELINE Trauma is a game-changer in spine."

In addition, the RELINE Trauma Fracture Frame instrumentation allows for controlled fracture correction throughout the procedure, with or without a rod present in the construct. The systems also allows surgeons the ability to place various rod diameters and/or materials before or after fracture correction, greatly improving the ability to reduce fractures more easily and reproducibly.

"The launch of RELINE Trauma is a key milestone in our continued commitment to industry-leading innovation that delivers untapped clinical and economic value for our surgeon partners," said Jason Hannon, president and chief operating officer of NuVasive. "RELINE Trauma will help define the standard of trauma care for spine, with its ability to dramatically reduce time and provide complete versatility intra-operatively. The system will be the foundation of our trauma portfolio as we invest further in this key market."

RELINE Trauma is further integrated with proprietary NuVasive Computer Assisted Technologies such as NVM5®, NuvaLine, NuvaMap® and NuvaMap® O.R., all within the Integrated Global Alignment® (iGA) platform. iGA allows surgeons to calculate, correct and confirm spinal alignment through preoperative planning, intraoperative assessment, and postoperative confirmation for their trauma cases. Additionally, constructs are further enhanced with the integration of the Bendini® system which expedites manual rod manipulation via computer-assisted bend instructions.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is a world leader in minimally invasive, procedurally-integrated spine solutions. From complex spinal deformity to degenerative spinal conditions, NuVasive is transforming spine surgery with innovative technologies designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven surgical outcomes. NuVasive's highly differentiated, procedurally-integrated solutions include access instruments, implantable hardware and software systems for surgical planning and reconciliation technology that centers on achieving the global alignment of the spine. With $962 million in revenues (2016), NuVasive has an approximate 2,300 person workforce in more than 40 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

