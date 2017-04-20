Personalis Orders Ten Illumina Novaseq 6000 Systems For Immuno-Oncology Genomics And Large-Scale Whole Genome Sequencing

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc., a precision medicine company focused on genomics
solutions for immuno-oncology, cancer, and genetic disease, today
announced the order of ten Illumina NovaSeq 6000 systems to continue to
scale its operations in 2017. The first two instruments have now been
delivered.
Personalis is partnering with leading biopharmaceutical companies to
accelerate cancer immunotherapy development with advanced
next-generation sequencing (NGS) services for clinical trials and
translational research. In particular, Personalis is a pioneer in the
field of personalized cancer vaccines and is actively involved in
numerous current and planned clinical trials which leverage the
company’s ACE ImmunoID Next Generation Sequencing Platform. Personalis
ACE ImmunoID provides a comprehensive assessment of a tumor and its
immune microenvironment, which includes the identification and
characterization of neoantigens, Class I and Class II antigen presenting
machinery, tumor escape mechanisms and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes
(TILs). This detailed characterization of individual tumors supports the
synthesis of customized therapeutics for each patient.
Additionally, Personalis also provides large-scale whole genome DNA
sequencing services, including for the U.S. Department of Veterans
Affairs’ pioneering Million Veterans Program.
Personalis and Illumina have a long history of working together.
Personalis CEO John West was previously the CEO of Solexa, Inc.
(acquired by Illumina in 2007), and later the SVP of DNA Sequencing at
Illumina. This long relationship helped Personalis immediately recognize
the potential of NovaSeq systems in immuno-oncology (IO). “IO is the
fastest growing segment in oncology therapeutics, but it is intensely
competitive,” said Mr. West. “We believe that the comprehensive analysis
of each patient’s tumor and its immune microenvironment will become
ubiquitous in this field, and that the NovaSeq Series’ combination of
data quality and economics are key to making that happen.”
About Personalis, Inc.
Personalis, Inc. (www.personalis.com)
is a leading precision medicine company focused on advanced NGS-based
services for immuno-oncology and cancer for clinical trials and
translational research. Personalis also provides DNA and RNA sequencing
and data analysis of human genomes.
The Personalis ACE Exome and Transcriptome technology is designed to
obtain the most comprehensive and accurate tumor molecular profile and
each tumor’s unique immune microenviroment for immuno-oncology
applications. The company’s clinical laboratory is GCP compliant, CLIA
licensed and CAP accredited. Personalis is differentiated by advanced
sequencing assays, algorithms and content for neoantigen
characterization, customer regulatory support, and more. Visit our
website at www.personalis.com
and follow @PersonalisInc.