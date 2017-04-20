Personalis Orders Ten Illumina Novaseq 6000 Systems For Immuno-Oncology Genomics And Large-Scale Whole Genome Sequencing

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc., a precision medicine company focused on genomics solutions for immuno-oncology, cancer, and genetic disease, today announced the order of ten Illumina NovaSeq 6000 systems to continue to scale its operations in 2017. The first two instruments have now been delivered.

“IO is the fastest growing segment in oncology therapeutics, but it is intensely competitive”

Personalis is partnering with leading biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate cancer immunotherapy development with advanced next-generation sequencing (NGS) services for clinical trials and translational research. In particular, Personalis is a pioneer in the field of personalized cancer vaccines and is actively involved in numerous current and planned clinical trials which leverage the company’s ACE ImmunoID Next Generation Sequencing Platform. Personalis ACE ImmunoID provides a comprehensive assessment of a tumor and its immune microenvironment, which includes the identification and characterization of neoantigens, Class I and Class II antigen presenting machinery, tumor escape mechanisms and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). This detailed characterization of individual tumors supports the synthesis of customized therapeutics for each patient.

Additionally, Personalis also provides large-scale whole genome DNA sequencing services, including for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ pioneering Million Veterans Program.

Personalis and Illumina have a long history of working together. Personalis CEO John West was previously the CEO of Solexa, Inc. (acquired by Illumina in 2007), and later the SVP of DNA Sequencing at Illumina. This long relationship helped Personalis immediately recognize the potential of NovaSeq systems in immuno-oncology (IO). “IO is the fastest growing segment in oncology therapeutics, but it is intensely competitive,” said Mr. West. “We believe that the comprehensive analysis of each patient’s tumor and its immune microenvironment will become ubiquitous in this field, and that the NovaSeq Series’ combination of data quality and economics are key to making that happen.”

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. (www.personalis.com) is a leading precision medicine company focused on advanced NGS-based services for immuno-oncology and cancer for clinical trials and translational research. Personalis also provides DNA and RNA sequencing and data analysis of human genomes.

The Personalis ACE Exome and Transcriptome technology is designed to obtain the most comprehensive and accurate tumor molecular profile and each tumor’s unique immune microenviroment for immuno-oncology applications. The company’s clinical laboratory is GCP compliant, CLIA licensed and CAP accredited. Personalis is differentiated by advanced sequencing assays, algorithms and content for neoantigen characterization, customer regulatory support, and more. Visit our website at www.personalis.com and follow @PersonalisInc.