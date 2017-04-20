IRIDEX (IRIX) To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 3, 2017

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2017 after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 92158987. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at: www.iridex.com. A telephone replay will also be available beginning Wednesday, May 3, 2017 through Thursday, May 4, 2017 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, using conference ID: 92158987.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. We maintain a deep commitment to the success of our customers, with comprehensive technical, clinical, and service support programs. IRIDEX is dedicated to a standard of excellence, offering superior technology for superior results. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally through a combination of a direct sales force and a network of approximately 70 independent distributors into over 100 countries. For further information, visit the IRIDEX website at http://www.iridex.com/.

