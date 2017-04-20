Key Appointment To Board Of Directors At Cianna Medical

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cianna Medical, Inc., the world leader in wire-free breast localization, announced that David M. Renzi has been elected to the Board of Directors.



Cianna Medical manufactures and markets SCOUT®, the world’s only radar breast localization system. SCOUT allows surgeons to precisely locate non-palpable breast lesions during a lumpectomy or biopsy surgery with ± 1mm of accuracy. Over 100 medical centers across the U.S. have adopted the SCOUT radar breast localization system.

Mr. Renzi was most recently CEO of Carbylan Therapeutics, a publicly traded company focused on the development of a next generation injectable for treating pain in the knee joint caused by osteoarthritis. Prior to this he was the CEO of Neomend, a commercial developer of sealants and adhesion barrier products utilizing hydrogel technology. David was also the worldwide Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer for Novacept and SURGRX, both privately held venture-backed companies with successful exits. He spent the early half of his career at the Ethicon and Ethicon Endosurgery divisions of Johnson and Johnson where he was given responsibility for numerous business disciplines to include sales, sales management, marketing management and new procedure development.

“Cianna Medical is the world leader in wire-free breast localization. Its SCOUT radar technology has positively impacted patient care nationwide by improving outcomes, reducing costs and offering a better patient experience. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and supporting the management team as they continue to drive extraordinary revenue growth,” stated Mr. Renzi.

“David Renzi shares our commitment to developing best in class technologies that address big problems in patient care. He will bring proven expertise in medical device commercialization that will be extremely valuable as Cianna Medical manages exponential growth,” said Jill Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cianna Medical.

SCOUT was recently honored as a finalist in the 2017 Medical Design Excellence Awards and was also a category finalist in the 2016 Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Edition for outstanding technology innovation in December 2016. SCOUT also received the Scientific Impact Award at the 2016 Society of Breast Surgeons Annual Meeting for data validating its clinical utility.

About SCOUT®

The FDA-cleared SCOUT system features a proprietary, highly sophisticated reflector that is precisely placed at the tumor site up to 30 days before a lumpectomy or surgical biopsy. During the procedure, the surgeon scans the breast using the SCOUT guide which emits 50 million pulses per second, allowing the surgeon to “lock” in on the reflector’s precise location with ± 1mm of accuracy. This higher level of localization precision allows better surgical planning that may improve cosmetic results as less tissue may need to be removed. SCOUT has an exceptional detection range of 1mm – 50mm, documented migration of <1% across multiple studies, and is OR compatible.1

About Radar Technology

The SCOUT system uses highly sophisticated radar technology. Radar is used when unprecedented precision is required. Applications using radar include ground penetrating radar, automobile safety systems, flight control systems and antimissile and air-defense systems.

About Cianna Medical, Inc.

Cianna Medical is the world leader in wire-free breast localization and has been focused on breast conservation for over 10 years. Cianna Medical develops, manufactures and markets innovative medical technologies that reduce costs, improve quality and reduce the anxiety and stress breast cancer treatments place on women and their families. Cianna Medical’s world class research, development and commercialization teams developed the world’s first non-radioactive, wire-free breast localization system and the world’s only technology that utilizes radar in tissue. Cianna Medical is focused on expanding applications that continually advance patient care. Its SCOUT and SAVI® Brachy technologies are FDA-cleared and address unmet needs in the delivery of radiation therapy, tumor localization and surgical guidance.

