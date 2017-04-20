Arkis Biosciences Expands Clinical Use Of Its New Minimally Invasive Tunneling Guidewire Technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkis BioSciences, a leading innovator in minimally invasive surgical instrumentation and next generation catheters, expands clinical use of its Single Pass Tunneling Guidewire for treatment of intracranial hypertension. Arkis' Tunneling Guidewire, combined with its proprietary Single Pass workflow, enables up to one-third less invasive shunt procedures. The company's next generation guidewire line serves clinical enthusiasm for minimally invasive procedures to reduce surgical complications and improve patient care.

Approximately 80,000 shunt procedures are performed annually in the U.S. Utilizing Arkis' patented Tunneling Guidewire technology and its proprietary Single Pass workflow, surgeons may reduce up to one-third the number of surgical sites necessary for shunt treatment. A ventriculoperitoneal shunt implanted using Arkis' Single Pass workflow necessitates only one incision in the abdomen and one at the top of the scalp, saving patients a surgical site near the ear or neck. Arkis' unique instrumentation and workflow enables less invasive surgeries designed to be less traumatic and reduce duration. Minimally invasive procedures that decrease the number of surgical sites necessary, may reduce a patient's risk of acquiring a surgical site infection (SSI) and associated increased healthcare costs. Arkis' Tunneling Guidewire is targeted to provide a less traumatic experience and is growing in demand to assist in the reduction of surgical complications and costs, while improving patient outcomes via its minimally invasive workflow.

"Arkis is delighted by the growing number of patients benefiting from its Single Pass Tunneling Guidewire," said Chad Seaver, President and CEO, Arkis BioSciences. "We are eager to further expand our portfolio of guidewire technology and to introduce Arkis' SureFlo EVD Catheter with Endexo technology, currently pending FDA 510k clearance."

About Arkis BioSciences

Arkis BioSciencesTM is a medical device company providing sophisticated surgical tools and implantables for advancing the neurosurgical treatments of intracranial hypertension arising from hydrocephalus, traumatic brain injury, and hemorrhagic stroke. Arkis recently introduced its Single Pass Tunneling GuidewireTM and in the near future plans to bring to market its new catheter product line. Arkis' next generation SureFloTM EVD Catheter incorporates Endexo® polymer technology and is currently pending 510k clearance. Located in Knoxville, Tennessee, Arkis began operations in 2013 to serve the neurosurgical market to improve intracranial hypertensive patient care while reducing healthcare costs.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkis-biosciences-expands-clinical-use-of-its-new-minimally-invasive-tunneling-guidewire-technology-300442509.html

SOURCE Arkis BioSciences