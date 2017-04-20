Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) To Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Conduct A Conference Call On May 4, 2017

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2017, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2017, and revenue and net income guidance for full year 2017.



About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally emerging public health threats. Through our work, we envision protecting and enhancing 50 million lives with our products by 2025. Additional information about the company may be found at emergentbiosolutions.com. Follow us @emergentbiosolu.

