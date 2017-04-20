Medtronic (MDT) Brain Therapies Business Sponsors Parkinson's Unity Walk

DUBLIN - April 20, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced its sponsorship of the 23rd Parkinson's Unity Walk which will be held on April 22, 2017, in New York City. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT, thousands of Parkinson's patients, caregivers and supporters will walk the 1.4 mile course through New York's Central Park. Medtronic will be on site at the Unity Walk to provide information on deep brain stimulation (DBS), a therapy that is shown to reduce some of the symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease.

"The Unity Walk helps raise much-needed awareness and support for patients living with Parkinson's, while also providing participants the opportunity to learn about treatment options for the disease, such as DBS," said Lothar Krinke, Ph.D., vice president and general manager of the Brain Modulation business, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group at Medtronic. "I look forward to participating in the Unity Walk again this year with my Medtronic colleagues."

At the Medtronic booth, Unity Walk participants can share their personal experiences with Parkinson's disease and learn more about DBS Therapy, a treatment with 145,000 device implants around the world. There are five randomized clinical trials that consistently demonstrate the safety and significant benefits of Medtronic DBS Therapy in effectively managing some of the most disabling symptoms of Parkinson's disease.1-6

Parkinson's disease is a progressive, degenerative neurological movement disorder that affects approximately 1 million Americans.7 As Parkinson's disease progresses, it becomes increasingly disabling, making daily activities like bathing or dressing difficult or impossible.8

"We are thankful for Medtronic's ongoing involvement in the Unity Walk as well as their commitment to raising awareness of Parkinson's disease and available treatment options that can improve lives," said Carol Walton, executive director of the Parkinson's Unity Walk. "Parkinson's is different for each patient: symptoms and treatment will vary, but the one constant is the need for a strong support system that underscores our ongoing fight to find a cure."

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease symptoms involve motor control, including shaking, slowness, stiffness and balance issues. Motor complications caused by the disease and/or as a side effect of prescription medications result in great social and psychological disability.7 Interference with activities of daily living is often severe and the cost of treatment and care increases along with deterioration of quality of life for patients and their caregivers.7,8 The economic impact of Parkinson's disease is at least $14.4 billion a year and it is estimated that the prevalence of the disease will more than double in the United States by the year 2040.9

About Medtronic DBS Therapy

DBS therapy uses a surgically implanted medical device, similar to a cardiac pacemaker, to deliver electrical stimulation to precisely targeted areas of the brain to reduce some of the most disabling motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease, including shaking, stiffness and movement difficulties. Medtronic's DBS systems are the first and only approved for full-body MRI scans under specific conditions. Since 1997, more than 145,000 Medtronic DBS devices have been implanted worldwide.

The therapy is currently approved in many locations around the world, including the United States and Europe, for the treatment of the disabling symptoms of essential tremor and recent and longer-standing Parkinson's disease. Under a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) in the United States, the therapy can also be used to treat chronic intractable primary dystonia. In Europe, Canada and Australia, DBS therapy is approved for the treatment of refractory epilepsy. DBS therapy is also approved for the treatment of severe, treatment-resistant obsessive- compulsive disorder in the European Union and Australia, and in the United States under an HDE.



About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References

