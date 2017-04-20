Invitae Announces Expansion Of Its Genetic Test Menu With Addition Of New Tests And Expanded Panels For Inherited Metabolic And Immune System Disorders, Including Panels To Confirm Diagnoses Suggested By Newborn Screening

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), one of the fastest growing genetic information companies, today announced the addition of 80 new panels alongside updates to an additional 24 panels for the diagnosis of inherited immunologic and metabolic disorders, including panels designed to confirm diagnoses suggested by newborn screening. The new and updated tests further expand the company's robust menu of high-quality, affordable diagnostic genetic tests available for use by clinicians.

Many inherited metabolic disorders, such as lysosomal storage disorders, are caused by genetic changes impacting the production and regulation of enzymes that help the body function properly. Additionally, genetic changes impacting the immune system are responsible for conditions such as primary immunodeficiency (PID). Comprehensive and accurate genetic testing can help diagnose these conditions definitively and determine which gene is involved, thereby enabling patients and clinicians to make informed treatment decisions.

"When we see children and newborns in whom we suspect a genetic condition based on clinical, immunological, or biochemical evidence, including newborn screening tests, we need fast, accurate testing to avoid a protracted diagnosis process," said Olaf Bodamer, MD, PhD, Associate Chief of Genetics and Genomics at Boston Children's Hospital. "Well-curated panels are a cost-effective way to obtain actionable genetic information quickly for patients, enabling informed decision-making on a management plan when early intervention may make all the difference."

Invitae offers flexible testing options for clinicians, who may choose one or more curated panels designed using up-to-date knowledge on the genetic changes associated with a wide array of disorders, or design their own customized tests based on a patient's unique situation. Regardless of how the clinician chooses to proceed, panel tests are offered at the same price, with results available in 10-21 calendar days (14 days on average), and with clinical consult and genetic counseling services available.

"Genetic disorders affecting metabolism or the immune system are very serious, often progressive, and typically begin within the first few months of life. As treatment breakthroughs continue to advance for these conditions, including enzyme replacement therapy and gene therapy, the importance of using genetic information to make an accurate, early diagnosis that can guide clinical decision-making also grows," said Robert Nussbaum, MD, chief medical officer of Invitae. "With this expansion, we are providing a comprehensive array of carefully designed testing options for clinicians, further enabling the use of genetic testing to guide diagnosis and medical care."

Among the new panels now available:

New and updated lysosomal storage disorders (LSD) panels, covering 52 genes associated with both rare and common, pediatric and late-onset LSDs, making it one of the broadest panels available.

An updated newborn screening confirmation panel that includes 90 genes chosen to meet increasing needs for genetic information to confirm diagnosis of a wide array of genetic disorders in infants, including X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, lysosomal storage disorders, and organic acidemias.

A new panel of up to 133 genes for diagnosing treatable neurometabolic disorders, such as NAGS deficiency, creatine biosynthesis disorders (AGAT and GAMT deficiencies) and pyridoxine responsive epilepsy, that enables the early diagnosis critical to clinical intervention for what are often serious, progressive conditions.

A new panel covering more than 200 genes associated with primary immunodeficiencies, to help clinicians precisely identify the underlying defect and deliver the most appropriate treatment. This includes nine new panels covering T/B cell deficiencies, designed for both Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) and Combined Immunodeficiency (CID), to quickly provide an accurate diagnosis for infants and children identified through newborn screening or because of severe infections in the first few months of life.

A new panel covering 46 genes that are associated with monogenic forms of inflammatory bowel disease. These disorders can be difficult to diagnose with traditional testing, but a confirmed diagnosis can help guide clinical management decisions.

Importantly, Invitae includes deletion/duplication analysis with all testing at no extra charge, which enables identification of the roughly 5-10% of pathogenic variants that have been traditionally considered hard to identify via next-generation sequencing.

More information about the new panels, as well as Invitae's full test menu, is available at the company's website www.invitae.com.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation's (NYSE: NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate most of the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower price than many single-gene and panel tests today. The company currently provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for a variety of genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. Additionally, the company has created a Genome Network to connect patients, clinicians, advocacy organizations, researchers, and therapeutic developers to accelerate the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of hereditary disease. For more information, visit our website at invitae.com.

