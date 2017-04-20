Chimerix (CMRX) To Host Annual Investor Update On April 27, 2017

DURHAM, N.C., April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that address significant, unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host the Company's annual investor update event on April 27, 2017, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Garrett Nichols, MD, MS, Chimerix's Chief Medical Officer will provide details and timelines on the Company's planned AdAPT trial (Study 999) of short-course oral brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus infection. In addition, Dr. Nichols will review newly available results from the single ascending dose study of IV brincidofovir, and plans to generate multiple-dose PK and safety data in healthy subjects as well as patient populations. These data are intended to inform the planned pivotal MVP-peds study for Multi-Viral Prevention of DNA viral infections.

The event will also feature keynote presentations from Thomas Lion, MD, PhD, Professor and Medical Director of the Children's Cancer Research Institute (Vienna, Austria) who will address the rapidly changing field of adenovirus infections in immunocompromised patients. Joshua Hill, MD, Associate in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (Seattle, Washington) will share his research on the frequency of multiple viral infections in both adult and pediatric transplant recipients and the impact of viral infections on survival in the first year post-transplant. Linda Richardson, Chimerix's Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an overview of the potential market for brincidofovir oral and IV formulations in Europe and the US.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at http://ir.chimerix.com/events.cfm. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available at the same location.

