OBN Appoints New Director To Enhance Board Expertise
4/20/2017 8:28:16 AM
Abingdon, UK, 20 April 2017: OBN, the membership organisation supporting the UK’s innovative life sciences companies, announces today the appointment of Bill Fleming to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Bill will strengthen OBN’s board and its capacity to foster innovation and growth to the sector.
Bill Fleming is Chief Financial Officer at Oxitec Limited and joined the company in 2010 from Bayer Healthcare having previously held senior finance positions in Europe and the USA. He has a law degree from Cambridge University and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (ACMA). Bill played a leading role in securing investment for Oxitec and most recently in the successful acquisition of the Company by Intrexon Corporation. Previously, Bill served as European Finance Director for Visible Genetics, a pioneering company in the field of nucleic acid diagnostics.
Sally Waterman, OBN’s Chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bill to the Board. His experience in both small and large companies within the life sciences sector and his current role as CFO in a growing business with disruptive technology will be invaluable to the Board as it supports the development of OBN.”
John Harris, OBN’s CEO, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Bill to OBN’s Board. Bill has worked closely with OBN for some time and is part of our Investment & Tax Special Interest Group, sharing his first-hand experience of navigating the Government’s various funding schemes with our members at a number of BioTuesday events and our flagship conference, BioTrinity. We are confident that Bill’s expertise combined with the extensive knowledge and experience of the other Board members will deliver further significant benefits to OBN and our members.”
Bill Fleming said: “I have seen first-hand the immense value OBN provides to its members and the industry as a whole. OBN achieves its goals through a highly talented and dedicated team of professionals and I’m honoured to have the opportunity to join the Board and work with the team towards achieving their ambitious objectives for the life sciences sector.”
