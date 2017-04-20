Data Highlight Medtronic (MDT) Vascular Innovations At Charing Cross 2017

New Data from the Global ENGAGE Registry, IN.PACT Admiral Global Study, and VeClose Study Among Key Presentations

LONDON and DUBLIN - April 20, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced key clinical studies for its leading vascular interventional portfolio will be featured at the annual 2017 Charing Cross Symposium (CX), one of the world's largest educational meetings specializing in vascular and endovascular disease management, in London from April 25-28, 2017. This year, more than 40 presentations, cases and hands-on demonstration sessions will highlight Medtronic aortic, endoVenous, and peripheral devices.

The highly anticipated five-year durability data from the global ENGAGE Registry will be presented on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Philippe Cuypers, M.D., of Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven, The Netherlands will report on the long-term performance of the Endurant® stent graft system in patients with abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA).

Peter Holt, M.D., from St George's University of London will present on a new analysis that will utilize data from the ENGAGE Registry to inform clinicians' treatment decisions following endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). In two separate sessions, Prof. Hence Verhagen, M.D., Ph.D., of University Medical Center in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and Ross Milner, M.D., of University of Chicago will present on sub-analyses of complex patients1 from the ENGAGE Registry.

New sub-analyses from the IN.PACT Global Study will be unveiled in two "Podium First" presentations on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 focusing on real-world patient outcomes, including the durability, safety, and efficacy of the IN.PACT(TM) Admiral(TM) drug-coated balloon (DCB) to treat challenging and complex lesions in patients with peripheral artery disease. Gary Ansel, M.D., of OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, will present one-year results comparing standard IDE-like patients versus complex (wider criteria) patient cohorts.

Shortly following, Fabrizio Fanelli, M.D., EBIR, of Sapienza University of Rome, Italy will share findings from a subset analysis on the impact of calcification when patients with complete total occlusions and long lesions are treated with the IN.PACT Admiral DCB.

The VenaSeal(TM) closure system will be featured in two key clinical presentations, including the three-year results of Medtronic's pivotal VeClose study and 12-month results from the WAVES study, which is an independent, physician-sponsored study. Both data sets will be presented by Kathleen Gibson, M.D., of Lake Washington Vascular in Seattle on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. VenaSeal is a non-tumescent, non-thermal, and non-sclerosant procedure that uses a proprietary medical adhesive to close superficial veins of the lower extremities, such as the great saphenous vein (GSV), in patients with venous reflux.

"With clinical trials and registries that lead the industry in rigor and comprehensiveness, Medtronic is helping to create standards of care that underpin durable, consistent, and safe vascular procedures," said Tony Semedo, president and senior vice president of Medtronic's Aortic & Peripheral Vascular division. "We look forward to unveiling the latest clinical evidence across our interventional therapies at Charing Cross."

A schedule of selected Medtronic presentations appears below in chronological order in Greenwich Mean Time.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Drug-Coated Balloon Consensus Update (Upper Main Auditorium)

10:30 a.m.: Podium First: 12-month outcomes of standard vs. wider usage of DCB - IN.PACT global study; Gary Ansel, M.D.

10:52 a.m.: Podium First: Outcomes of DCB with calcification, >15 cm, complete total occlusion and TASC C and D lesions - IN.PACT study; Fabrizio Fanelli, M.D.

Aortic Edited Cases, Thoracic (Pillar Hall Learning Centre) 11:00 a.m.: The new Valiant Navion device; Ali Azizzadeh, M.D.

Varicose Vein Management - INTERVENTION METHOD and Outcomes (Lower Main Auditorium) 2:19 p.m.: Endovenous adhesive vs. radiofrequency ablation at three years - VeClose study; Kathleen Gibson, M.D. 3:12 p.m.: Endovenous adhesive occlusion for advanced superficial venous disease - WAVES study data at 12 months; Kathleen Gibson, M.D.

Aortic Edited Cases, Abdominal (Pillar Hall Learning Centre) 4:00 p.m.: Technique for endoanchor in the primary and secondary situations; Jean-Paul de Vries, M.D.



Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Venous Edited Cases (Venous City - Exhibition Level) 9:45 a.m.: Performing cyanoacrylate closure (VenaSeal) of a great saphenous vein; Sudip Ray, M.D.



Peripheral Edited Cases (Lower Main Auditorium) 10:30 a.m.: IN.PACT drug-coated balloon in the treatment of AV fistula - evidence, tips and tricks; Andrew Holden, M.D.



INTERVENTION METHOD (Upper Main Auditorium) 10:38 a.m.: Risk and clinical surveillance of EVAR - Long-term Estimation of Aortic Risk (LEAR); Peter Holt, M.D. 10:46 a.m.: Safety considerations with hostile neck 10-15mm; Hence Verhagen, M.D. 1



Peripheral Edited and Live Cases (Lower Main Auditorium) 11:30 a.m.: The value of DCB in the popliteal artery; Koen Deloose, M.D. 12:00 p.m.: Combination therapy: directional atherectomy with HawkOne 6F followed by IN.PACT drug-coated balloon for the treatment of femoropopliteal lesions; Theodosias Bisdas, M.D. & Arne Schwindt, M.D.



Outcomes and Follow-Up (Upper Main Auditorium) 12:14 p.m.: ENGAGE registry - five-year durability data; Philippe Cuypers, M.D.



Strategies, devices and techniques to optimise outcomes for endovascular treatment of complex AAAs (Upper Main Auditorium)

12:33 p.m.: Endoanchor in the short neck 1 ; William Jordan, M.D.

; William Jordan, M.D. 12:42 p.m.: Optimising the outcomes of chEVAR through a standardisation of patient selection, devices and technique; Konstantions Donas, M.D.

Venous Hands-On Workshop (Venous City - Exhibition Level)

9:30 a.m.: ClosureFast; Tristan Lane, M.D. & Ravinder Singh-Ranger, M.D.

9:30 a.m.: VenaSeal; Kathleen Gibson, M.D. & Supid Ray, M.D.

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Whether to Intervene (Lower Main Auditorium) 8:52 a.m.: A new classification system for femoropopliteal artery patterns of restenosis; Lawrence Garcia, M.D.



INTERVENTION METHOD and Outcomes (Upper Main Auditorium) 2:14 p.m.: Rationale for supra vs. infrarenal choice 1 ; Ross Milner, M.D.



Venous Hands-On Workshop (Venous City - Exhibition Level) 9:30 a.m.: Abre Stent; Erin Murphy, M.D.



In collaboration with leading clinicians, researchers, and scientists worldwide, Medtronic offers the broadest range of innovative medical technology for the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrhythmias. The company strives to offer products and services of the highest quality that deliver clinical and economic value to healthcare consumers and providers around the world.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-





1 In the U.S., the Endurant II/IIs stent system is approved for neck lengths >= 10 mm and <= 60° infra-renal angulation.



