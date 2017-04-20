Ash Keswani Joins Cogentix Medical As SVP Of Marketing And Business Development

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogentix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global medical device company focused on providing the Urology, Uro/Gyn and Gynecology markets with innovative and proprietary products, today reported that Ash Keswani has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Business Development. In this newly created position, Mr. Keswani will report directly to Darin Hammers, President and CEO.

"Our organization is delighted that Ash has joined the Cogentix team," said Mr. Hammers. "He brings significant medical device experience and proven marketing leadership on a global level. In his new role, Ash will build on our momentum by developing and driving additional strategies that amplify the value proposition of our PrimeSight and Urgent PC Urology product lines. He will also have a significant impact in assessing and advancing business development opportunities, an area where he brings extensive Urology expertise and one that is key to our company building shareholder returns."

Mr. Keswani's experience spans more than 20 years in the medical industry. His work has ranged from disposables to implantable devices in the fields of Urology, Gynecology and Cardiac Surgery. Most recently, Mr. Keswani served as President of Urologix, a privately-held medical device company. He has also held senior-level marketing positions at American Medical Systems, Medtronic, Coloplast and Nonin Medical. Mr. Keswani received his B.A. from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN.

About Cogentix Medical

Cogentix Medical, Inc., headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with additional operations in New York, Massachusetts, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom, is a global medical device company. We design, develop, manufacture and market products for flexible endoscopy with our unique PrimeSight product lines featuring a streamlined visualization system and proprietary sterile disposable microbial barrier providing users with efficient and cost effective endoscope turnover while enhancing patient safety. We also commercialize the Urgent® PC Neuromodulation System, an FDA-cleared device that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS) for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). OAB is a chronic condition that affects approximately 42 million U.S. adults. The symptoms include urinary urgency, frequency and urge incontinence. We also offer Macroplastique®, an injectable urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence primarily due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency. For more information on Cogentix Medical and our products, please visit us at www.cogentixmedical.com. 'CGNT-G'

