Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Date Of First Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Tazemetostat Data Presentations At ASCO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company creating novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on Monday, May 8, 2017.



Epizyme also announced that two posters on interim efficacy and safety data from its ongoing Phase 2 study of tazemetostat in adult patients with molecularly defined solid tumor will be presented on June 6, 2017 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss the interim findings on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET, after the ASCO abstracts have been released.

Considering the planned conference call, Epizyme will not host a separate conference call to discuss its first quarter 2017 financial results.

The Phase 2 data posters will be presented in the ASCO session listed below:

Sarcoma Cancer: General Poster Session

Sunday, June 4, 2017, 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CDT

Abstract No.: 11058, Poster Board No.: 381

Title: Phase 2 multicenter study of the EZH2 inhibitor tazemetostat in adults with INI1 negative epithelioid sarcoma (NCT02601950)

Location: Hall A

Abstract No.: 11057, Poster Board No.: 380

Title: Phase 2 multicenter study of the EZH2 inhibitor tazemetostat in adults with synovial sarcoma (NCT02601950)

Location: Hall A

About the Tazemetostat Clinical Trial Program

Tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, is currently being studied in ongoing phase 2 programs in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), certain genetically defined solid tumors, including INI1-negative and SMARCA4-negative tumors and synovial sarcoma, and mesothelioma.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to rewriting cancer treatment through novel epigenetic medicines. Epizyme is broadly developing its lead product candidate, tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, with studies underway in both solid tumors and hematological malignancies as a monotherapy and combination therapy and in relapsed and front-line disease. Using the Company’s proprietary platform, Epizyme has pioneered the identification and development of small molecule inhibitors of histone methyltransferases and other chromatin modifying proteins (CMPs), such as tazemetostat. CMPs are part of the system of gene regulation, referred to as epigenetics, that controls gene expression. Genetic alterations can result in changes to the activity of CMPs, which can allow cancer cells to grow and proliferate. By focusing on the genetic drivers of cancers, Epizyme's science seeks to match targeted medicines with the specific patients that need it. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com and connect with us on Twitter at @EpizymeRx.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc. and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; whether results from clinical studies will warrant meetings with regulatory authorities or submissions for regulatory approval; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; whether the Company's cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's therapeutic candidates; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

